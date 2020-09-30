शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh ›   Hathras case latest update UP police shares video of last rites of victim amidst various allegations

प्रशासन का दावा- हिंदू रीति रिवाज से परिजनों के सामने हुआ बिटिया का अंतिम संस्कार, जारी किया वीडियो 

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, हाथरस, Updated Wed, 30 Sep 2020 10:31 PM IST
बिटिया की जलती चिता
1 of 5
बिटिया की जलती चिता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथरस में दरिंगों की हैवानियत का शिकार हुई बिटिया के शव के अंतिम संस्कार को लेकर जिला प्रशासन ने एक वीडियो जारी किया है। इस वीडियो के माध्यम से जिला प्रशासन ने अंतिम संस्कार परिजनों की मौजूदगी में हिंदू विधि विधान से करने का दावा किया है।  

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन

Trending Video

विज्ञापन
city & states aligarh hathras uttar pradesh hathras news hathras case hathras kand hathras gangrape case manisha hathras gang rape victim

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

बंजी जंपिंग
Dehradun

Unlock-5: ऋषिकेश में आज से लीजिए बंजी जंपिंग का मजा, तस्वीरें देखकर आना चाहेंगे यहां...

30 सितंबर 2020

Men Eater Leopard Died by Meerut Shooter Gun Fire in pithoragarh uttarakhand
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: मेरठ के शूटर की गोली से ढेर हुआ दो लोगों को निवाला बना चुका आदमखोर तेंदुआ, तस्वीरें...

30 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
movie review

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
Gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

अयोध्या ढांचा विध्वंस मामला: हर तरफ तैनात थी फोर्स, अफसर दफ्तर से करते रहे निगरानी

30 सितंबर 2020

ज्ञानवापी परिक्षेत्र में पुलिस।
Uttar Pradesh

ढांचा विध्वंस मामला: फैसले के बाद काशी के ज्ञानवापी परिक्षेत्र में पुलिस ने बढ़ाई चौकसी, सुरक्षा के कड़े किए इंतजाम

30 सितंबर 2020

फ्री जन्मकुंडली बनवाएं और जानें शनि मार्गी किस प्रकार करेगा आपके करियर को प्रभावित !
astrology

फ्री जन्मकुंडली बनवाएं और जानें शनि मार्गी किस प्रकार करेगा आपके करियर को प्रभावित !
सीसीटीवी में कैद घटना।
Chandigarh

साहस को सलाम: सांड ने दादी पर किया हमला, बचाने को 'भिड़' गया पोता, तस्वीरें

30 सितंबर 2020

Covid 19
Gorakhpur

डॉक्टर 'प्रोन वेंटिलेशन' से बचा रहे गंभीर कोरोना मरीजों की जान, जानिए क्या है ये विधि

30 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

हादसे की फोटो
Meerut

भयावह था हादसा, कई घंटे तक थमी रहीं लोगों की सांसें, जान बचाकर भागे पुलिस अफसर, देखें तस्वीरें

30 सितंबर 2020

कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं का प्रदर्शन
Lucknow

हाथरस दुष्कर्म कांड पर यूपी में कांग्रेस सड़कों पर... लखनऊ में लाठीचार्ज, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष गिरफ्तार

30 सितंबर 2020

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
movie review

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
विज्ञापन
Hathras Gangrape Case News in Hindi: Anger And Protest In Uttarakhand Watch Photos
Dehradun

हाथरस कांड: युवती की मौत से पसीजा देवभूमि का दिल, गुस्साए लोगों ने किया प्रदर्शन, तस्वीरों में देखें...

30 सितंबर 2020

गोरखनाथ मंदिर में गश्त करती पुलिस।
Gorakhpur

अयोध्या ढांचा विध्वंस पर 28 साल बाद आया फैसला, गोरखपुर में चप्पे-चप्पे पर पुलिस तैनात, वीडियो

30 सितंबर 2020

फ्री जन्मकुंडली बनवाएं और जानें शनि मार्गी किस प्रकार करेगा आपके करियर को प्रभावित !
astrology

फ्री जन्मकुंडली बनवाएं और जानें शनि मार्गी किस प्रकार करेगा आपके करियर को प्रभावित !
बाबा गोरखनाथ का दर्शन करते अमित शाह। (File)
Gorakhpur

गोरखनाथ मंदिर में है भाजपा की जीत की चाभी, अमित शाह ने भी लिया था यहां आशीर्वाद

30 सितंबर 2020

योगी आदित्यनाथ अपने मित्र संदीप बिष्ट के साथ ऋषिकेश में।(फाइल)
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: कॉलेज के दिनों में ऐसे दिखते थे सीएम योगी, जानिए किस वजह से छोड़ा था घर

30 सितंबर 2020

बांकेबिहारी मंदिर वृंदावन
Agra

वृंदावनः नवरात्र में भक्तों को दर्शन देंगे ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी, कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का करेंगे पालन

30 सितंबर 2020

फैसला आने के बाद जश्न मनाते संत
Ayodhya

तस्वीरों में देखें अयोध्या का माहौल, ढांचा विध्वंस के फैसले पर संतों ने जताई खुशी, मिठाइयां बांटी

30 सितंबर 2020

भगवान बुद्ध के मुख्य मंदिर परिसर में स्थित पुरावशेष में भरा बारिश का पानी।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: भगवान बुद्ध की महापरिनिर्वाण को दिखाने के सौ इंतजाम, बचाने में हो रहे नाकाम

30 सितंबर 2020

पुरुषोत्तम पूर्णिमा और गुरुवार का संयोग
Meerut

Adhik Maas Purnima 2020: सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग में आ रही पूर्णिमा, इन पांच राशि वालों का होगा फायदा

30 सितंबर 2020

युवतियों ने रचाई शादी
Kanpur

समलैंगिक विवाह: लापता युवतियों ने रचाई शादी, लाल जोड़े में देख परिजनों में हुआ विवाद, बोलीं-एक साल पहले...

30 सितंबर 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड में बड़ा खुलासा, एसओ ने विकास दुबे के अपराधों पर पर्दा डाला, दबिश की सूचना लीक की

30 सितंबर 2020

थानाध्यक्ष का फाइल फोटो और आलीशान फार्म हाउस और फ्लैट
Meerut

थानाध्यक्ष का खुला हर राज... चार साल में ऐसे कमाई अकूत संपत्ति, सबूत हैं ये तस्वीरें

30 सितंबर 2020

खुशी और मनु
Kanpur

विकास दुबे: अमर दुबे की पत्नी खुशी पर लगाईं 17 धाराएं, मनु पांडेय 'बेकसूर'!

30 सितंबर 2020

युवतियों ने रचाई शादी
Kanpur

लड़की को लड़की से हुआ प्यार, दोनों ने मंदिर में रचाई शादी, बोलीं-एक साल पहले ही...

30 सितंबर 2020

बीमार बेटी को गोद में उठाकर ले जाते प्रदीप कुमार
Agra

दर्द से कराहती रही बेटी, नहीं मिला स्ट्रेचर, न आया वार्ड ब्वॉय, पिता गोद में लेकर पहुंचा इमरजेंसी वार्ड

30 सितंबर 2020

बिटिया की जलती चिता
बिटिया की जलती चिता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथरस कांड
हाथरस कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथरस कांड के चारों अभियुक्त
हाथरस कांड के चारों अभियुक्त - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथरस कांड
हाथरस कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथरस कांड
हाथरस कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited