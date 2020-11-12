हाथरस कांड: सीबीआई ने बिटिया और आरोपी के परिजनों से की पूछताछ, ग्रामीणों से जुटाए सबूत

{"_id":"5facc5428ebc3e9be83aeb9a","slug":"hathras-rape-case-news-cbi-interrogated-aughter-family-and-family-of-accused","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b, \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u093e\u090f \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5facc5428ebc3e9be83aeb9a","slug":"hathras-rape-case-news-cbi-interrogated-aughter-family-and-family-of-accused","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b, \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u093e\u090f \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5facc5428ebc3e9be83aeb9a","slug":"hathras-rape-case-news-cbi-interrogated-aughter-family-and-family-of-accused","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b, \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u093e\u090f \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटनास्थल पर जांच करती सीबीआई की टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5facc5428ebc3e9be83aeb9a","slug":"hathras-rape-case-news-cbi-interrogated-aughter-family-and-family-of-accused","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b, \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u093e\u090f \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5facc5428ebc3e9be83aeb9a","slug":"hathras-rape-case-news-cbi-interrogated-aughter-family-and-family-of-accused","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b, \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u093e\u090f \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बिटिया के घर सीआरपीएफ के जवान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला