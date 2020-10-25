हाथरस कांड: जातीय दंगे फैलाने की साजिश में बढ़ सकता है एसटीएफ की जांच का दायरा, कई लोग किए जा रहे चिन्हित

{"_id":"5f94fd0f9836f30dcf4ff8c1","slug":"hathras-gang-rape-case-news-stf-investigation-may-increase-in-conspiracy-to-spread-ethnic-riots","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0926\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0922\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u090f\u0938\u091f\u0940\u090f\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093e\u092f\u0930\u093e, \u0915\u0908 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u091a\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras gang rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f94fd0f9836f30dcf4ff8c1","slug":"hathras-gang-rape-case-news-stf-investigation-may-increase-in-conspiracy-to-spread-ethnic-riots","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0926\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0922\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u090f\u0938\u091f\u0940\u090f\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093e\u092f\u0930\u093e, \u0915\u0908 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u091a\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मथुरा पुलिस ने पकड़े चार संदिग्ध
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f94fd0f9836f30dcf4ff8c1","slug":"hathras-gang-rape-case-news-stf-investigation-may-increase-in-conspiracy-to-spread-ethnic-riots","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0926\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0922\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u090f\u0938\u091f\u0940\u090f\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093e\u092f\u0930\u093e, \u0915\u0908 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u091a\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पीएफआई के सदस्य
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f94fd0f9836f30dcf4ff8c1","slug":"hathras-gang-rape-case-news-stf-investigation-may-increase-in-conspiracy-to-spread-ethnic-riots","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0926\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0922\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u090f\u0938\u091f\u0940\u090f\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093e\u092f\u0930\u093e, \u0915\u0908 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u091a\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चंद्रशेखर आजाद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f94fd0f9836f30dcf4ff8c1","slug":"hathras-gang-rape-case-news-stf-investigation-may-increase-in-conspiracy-to-spread-ethnic-riots","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0926\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0922\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u090f\u0938\u091f\u0940\u090f\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093e\u092f\u0930\u093e, \u0915\u0908 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u091a\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पीड़िता के घर फिर पहुंची एसआईटी की टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला