Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh ›   Hathras gang rape Case News STF investigation may increase in conspiracy to spread ethnic riots

हाथरस कांड: जातीय दंगे फैलाने की साजिश में बढ़ सकता है एसटीएफ की जांच का दायरा, कई लोग किए जा रहे चिन्हित

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, हाथरस, Updated Sun, 25 Oct 2020 09:50 AM IST
Hathras gang rape Case
Hathras gang rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथरस जिले के चंदपा कोतवाली इलाके की युवती के साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म और मौत के मामले में जातीय दंगे फैलाने की साजिश को लेकर एसटीएफ की जांच-पड़ताल जारी है। माना जा रहा है कि अपनी जांच का दायरा बढ़ाकर इससे संबंधित कुछ और मुकदमों की विवेचना भी एसटीएफ कर सकती है। 
 
Hathras gang rape Case
Hathras gang rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा पुलिस ने पकड़े चार संदिग्ध
मथुरा पुलिस ने पकड़े चार संदिग्ध - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीएफआई के सदस्य
पीएफआई के सदस्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चंद्रशेखर आजाद
चंद्रशेखर आजाद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीड़िता के घर फिर पहुंची एसआईटी की टीम
पीड़िता के घर फिर पहुंची एसआईटी की टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
