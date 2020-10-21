शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh ›   Hathras Case News High school marksheet accused age below 18 Brother says date can be back and forth in marksheet

हाथरस कांड: एक और नया खुलासा, भाई बोला-मार्कशीट में जन्मतिथि की जा सकती है आगे-पीछे

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, हाथरस, Updated Wed, 21 Oct 2020 11:05 AM IST
Hathras Gang Rape Case
1 of 6
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथरस के बिटिया प्रकरण में रोजाना नए खुलासे हो रहे हैं। अब यह सनसनीखेज बात भी सामने आई है कि एक आरोपी नाबालिग था, लेकिन पुलिस ने उसको बालिग दर्शाकर जेल भेज दिया था। सीबीआई ने इस आरोपी के शैक्षिक प्रमाणपत्रों को अपने कब्जे में ले लिया है और इनके बारे में छानबीन शुरू कर दी है। इस आरोपी के परिजनों का कहना है कि उनका बच्चा नाबालिग है। 
 
