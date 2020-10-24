शहर चुनें
हाथरस केस: बिटिया के पिता बोले- राहुल गांधी ने जो चेक दिया था, वह अब तक लिफाफे में ही बंद है

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, हाथरस, Updated Sat, 24 Oct 2020 06:40 PM IST
बिटिया से परिवार से मिलते राहुल और प्रियंका
बिटिया से परिवार से मिलते राहुल और प्रियंका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथरस कांड में बिटिया के परिजनों से मिलकर न्याय की आस दिलाने के बाद कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी और प्रियंका गांधी ने परिजनों को 10 लाख रुपये का चेक दिया था। उन्होंने कहा था कि इस लड़ाई में वे परिवार के साथ खड़े हैं और उन्हें न्याय दिलाने के लिए लड़ते रहेंगे। इस चेक को लेकर शनिवार को बिटिया के पिता ने बयान दिया है।

 
