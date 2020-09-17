शहर चुनें
Aligarh 

अलीगढ़: 30 सेकंड में 35 लाख की लूट करने वाले बदमाश गिरफ्तार, गाजियाबाद में छुपकर बैठे थे तीनों

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, अलीगढ़, Updated Thu, 17 Sep 2020 01:07 PM IST
दुकान में वारदात को अंजाम देते बदमाश
1 of 5
दुकान में वारदात को अंजाम देते बदमाश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
थाना बन्ना देवी में 11 सितंबर को सुंदर ज्वैलर्स के यहां हुई 35 लाख रुपये की लूट की घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद तीनों लुटेरे गाजियाबाद के खोड़ा इलाके में रह रहे थे। बुधवार रात नोएडा में हुई मुठभेड़ में गिरफ्तारी के बाद पुलिस की पूछताछ में आरोपियों ने स्वीकार किया कि वह वारदात को अंजाम देने के लिए लिंक मार्गों से होकर घटनास्थल तक पहुंचे थे। वारदात को अंजाम देकर वह मुख्य मार्ग से खैर रोड होते हुए फरार हो गए।

 
दुकान में वारदात को अंजाम देते बदमाश
दुकान में वारदात को अंजाम देते बदमाश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुकान में बैठकर आभूषण देखते ग्राहक
दुकान में बैठकर आभूषण देखते ग्राहक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुकान के अंदर घुसा पहला बदमाश
दुकान के अंदर घुसा पहला बदमाश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुकान के अंदर घुसे दो बदमाश
दुकान के अंदर घुसे दो बदमाश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वारदात को अंजाम देते बदमाश
वारदात को अंजाम देते बदमाश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
