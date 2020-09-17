अलीगढ़: 30 सेकंड में 35 लाख की लूट करने वाले बदमाश गिरफ्तार, गाजियाबाद में छुपकर बैठे थे तीनों

{"_id":"5f630a24b624865b0d3f9843","slug":"aligarh-jewellers-shop-loot-case-all-three-accused-arrested-were-hiding-in-ghaziabad-khora","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0932\u0940\u0917\u0922\u093c: 30 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 35 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0917\u093e\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u0941\u092a\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दुकान में वारदात को अंजाम देते बदमाश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुकान में बैठकर आभूषण देखते ग्राहक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुकान के अंदर घुसा पहला बदमाश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुकान के अंदर घुसे दो बदमाश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
वारदात को अंजाम देते बदमाश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला