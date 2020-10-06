स्याही फेंके जाने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड करते रहे संजय सिंह, लोगों ने कहा- पुरानी और बोरिंग ट्रिक है

{"_id":"5f7c08078ebc3e9be418c7c9","slug":"aap-mp-sanjay-singh-on-top-trending-on-social-media-read-what-people-says","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आप सांसद संजय सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f7c08078ebc3e9be418c7c9","slug":"aap-mp-sanjay-singh-on-top-trending-on-social-media-read-what-people-says","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आप सांसद संजय सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f7c08078ebc3e9be418c7c9","slug":"aap-mp-sanjay-singh-on-top-trending-on-social-media-read-what-people-says","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आप सांसद संजय सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f7c08078ebc3e9be418c7c9","slug":"aap-mp-sanjay-singh-on-top-trending-on-social-media-read-what-people-says","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूजर ने किया ट्वीट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f7c08078ebc3e9be418c7c9","slug":"aap-mp-sanjay-singh-on-top-trending-on-social-media-read-what-people-says","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
परिजनों से मुलाकात करते आप सांसद संजय सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f7c08078ebc3e9be418c7c9","slug":"aap-mp-sanjay-singh-on-top-trending-on-social-media-read-what-people-says","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
स्याही फेंकने के विरोध में सड़क पर बैठे आप कार्यकर्ता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला