विश्व पर्यटन दिवसः सैलानियों से गुलजार हुआ ताजमहल, गाइड और होटलों ने छूट देकर दिया धन्यवाद

विश्व पर्यटन दिवसः सैलानियों से गुलजार हुआ ताजमहल, पर्यटकों को किया स्वागत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सैलानियों का स्वागत करते गाइड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताज के साए में सेल्फी लेतीं युवतियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला