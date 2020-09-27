शहर चुनें
विश्व पर्यटन दिवसः सैलानियों से गुलजार हुआ ताजमहल, गाइड और होटलों ने छूट देकर दिया धन्यवाद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 28 Sep 2020 12:06 AM IST
विश्व पर्यटन दिवसः सैलानियों से गुलजार हुआ ताजमहल, पर्यटकों को किया स्वागत
1 of 5
विश्व पर्यटन दिवसः सैलानियों से गुलजार हुआ ताजमहल, पर्यटकों को किया स्वागत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विश्व पर्यटन दिवस पर इस बार न मालाएं थीं न तिलक और आरती का थाल। कोविड-19 प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करते हुए सैलानियों का स्वागत पानी की बोतल देकर किया गया। गाइडों ने सैलानियों को इस बात के लिए शुक्रिया कहा कि उन्होंने ताजमहल पर आकर आगरा के सुरक्षित होने का संदेश दिया है। उनकी वजह से पर्यटन उद्योग से जुड़े लाखों लोगों की रोजी-रोटी फिर से चलने लगी है। होटल और रेस्टोरेंट एसोसिएशन ने पर्यटकों को 25 फीसदी की छूट दी।
 
tourism destinations of agra tourism destinations in agra taj mahal

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
विश्व पर्यटन दिवसः सैलानियों से गुलजार हुआ ताजमहल, पर्यटकों को किया स्वागत
विश्व पर्यटन दिवसः सैलानियों से गुलजार हुआ ताजमहल, पर्यटकों को किया स्वागत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सैलानियों का स्वागत करते गाइड
सैलानियों का स्वागत करते गाइड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताज के साए में सेल्फी लेतीं युवतियां
ताज के साए में सेल्फी लेतीं युवतियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी
ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी
ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
