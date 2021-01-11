ताजमहल: संरक्षण कार्य से और खूबसूरत होगा ताज, सेंट्रल टैंक और डायना सीट चमकाए

{"_id":"5ffc28a42c40fb1fc33de941","slug":"work-at-tajmahal-dayana-bench-update-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932: \u0938\u0902\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0938\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0924\u093e\u091c, \u0938\u0947\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0932 \u091f\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0940\u091f \u091a\u092e\u0915\u093e\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल पर संरक्षण कार्य करते मजदूर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ffc28a42c40fb1fc33de941","slug":"work-at-tajmahal-dayana-bench-update-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932: \u0938\u0902\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0938\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0924\u093e\u091c, \u0938\u0947\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0932 \u091f\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0940\u091f \u091a\u092e\u0915\u093e\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल में सेल्फी खींचते पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ffc28a42c40fb1fc33de941","slug":"work-at-tajmahal-dayana-bench-update-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932: \u0938\u0902\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0938\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0924\u093e\u091c, \u0938\u0947\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0932 \u091f\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0940\u091f \u091a\u092e\u0915\u093e\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
धूप में दमकता ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ffc28a42c40fb1fc33de941","slug":"work-at-tajmahal-dayana-bench-update-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932: \u0938\u0902\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0938\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0924\u093e\u091c, \u0938\u0947\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0932 \u091f\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0940\u091f \u091a\u092e\u0915\u093e\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल पर उमड़े सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ffc28a42c40fb1fc33de941","slug":"work-at-tajmahal-dayana-bench-update-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932: \u0938\u0902\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0938\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0924\u093e\u091c, \u0938\u0947\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0932 \u091f\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0940\u091f \u091a\u092e\u0915\u093e\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल: ताज के दीवानों का सैलाब
- फोटो : अमर उजाला