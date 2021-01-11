शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Work At Tajmahal Dayana Bench Update News

ताजमहल: संरक्षण कार्य से और खूबसूरत होगा ताज, सेंट्रल टैंक और डायना सीट चमकाए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 11 Jan 2021 04:04 PM IST
ताजमहल पर संरक्षण कार्य करते मजदूर
1 of 5
ताजमहल पर संरक्षण कार्य करते मजदूर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल के संगमरमरी सेंट्रल टैंक में पत्थरों के बीच खुल गए जोड़ों को भरने का काम रविवार को किया गया। भारतीय पुरातत्व सर्वेक्षण ने डायना सीट और इसके आसपास सेंट्रल टैंक पर प्वाइंटिंग करके संरक्षण कार्य किया। पत्थरों के बीच की जगह से मसाला निकल जाने के कारण इसमें पानी जाने से सीलन और पत्थरों के गिरने की आशंका बनी रहती है, इस वजह से एएसआई ने रविवार को सेंट्रल टैंक पर प्वाइटिंग कर संरक्षण शुरू किया। डायना सीट पर भी यह काम कराया गया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states agra taj mahal taj mahal agra agra taj mahal taj mahal news taj mahal ticket taj mahal photo

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Gorakhnath
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: बाबा गोरखनाथ मंदिर में उमड़ी श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़, तस्वीरों में देखें लोगों ने कैसे की मस्ती

11 जनवरी 2021

वन मंत्री ने किया गोरखपुर चिड़ियाघर का निरीक्षण।
Gorakhpur

वन मंत्री ने किया यूपी के सबसे खूबसूरत चिड़ियाघर का दीदार, बोले- देश में होगी शहर की अलग पहचान

11 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
Taish On ZEE5: हिंदी सिनेमा ने ZEE5 पर दिखाया अनूठा ‘तैश’, फिल्म और वेबसीरीज बनकर आई ये अद्भुत कहानी
ZEE 5 Taish

Taish On ZEE5: हिंदी सिनेमा ने ZEE5 पर दिखाया अनूठा ‘तैश’, फिल्म और वेबसीरीज बनकर आई ये अद्भुत कहानी
Gorakhnath
Gorakhpur

खिचड़ी मेला: चार जोन में बंटी मंदिर की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था, तस्वीरों में देखें गोरखनाथ मेले की एक झलक

11 जनवरी 2021

हिसार की पिंकी रानी।
Haryana

देश की सबसे कम उम्र की प्रोफेशनल ट्रैक्टर ड्राइवर बनी हरियाणा की पिंकी, 19 साल की उम्र में पाया मुकाम

11 जनवरी 2021

हिन्दू शास्त्र में जनेऊ का इतना महत्व क्यों ?
Astrology

हिन्दू शास्त्र में जनेऊ का इतना महत्व क्यों ?
आरोपी को मेडिकल के लिए ले जाती पुलिस
Bareilly

बदायूं दुष्कर्म कांड: पहले साक्ष्यों के साथ होता रहा खिलवाड़, अब पोस्टमार्टम की वीडियोग्राफी भी नहीं

11 जनवरी 2021

गंगनहर कोतवाली का घेराव
Dehradun

Uttarakhand News : महिला ने दी मेयर के खिलाफ छेड़छाड़ की तहरीर तो मचा बवाल, पार्षदों ने घेरी कोतवाली, तस्वीरें

11 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
ताजमहल पर संरक्षण कार्य करते मजदूर
ताजमहल पर संरक्षण कार्य करते मजदूर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में सेल्फी खींचते पर्यटक
ताजमहल में सेल्फी खींचते पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धूप में दमकता ताजमहल
धूप में दमकता ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर उमड़े सैलानी
ताजमहल पर उमड़े सैलानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल: ताज के दीवानों का सैलाब
ताजमहल: ताज के दीवानों का सैलाब - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X