Photo Gallery › Uttar Pradesh › Agra › woman save her son before dies in road accident

मौत के मुंह से मासूम बेटे को बचाया, मां ने गंवाई जान, हादसा देख कांप गया लोगों का कलेजा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sat, 25 Jan 2020 11:24 AM IST
महिला और उसका मासूम बेटा
1 of 5
महिला और उसका मासूम बेटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा के कस्बा बाह में हाईवे स्थित चौराहे पर शुक्रवार को दर्दनाक हादसा हो गया, जिसे देख लोगों का कलेजा कांप गया। यहां एक महिला की ट्रक की चपेट में आने से मौत हो गई। उसकी गोद में डेढ़ साल का बेटा था। वो देवर के साथ बाइक पर घर जा रही थी। बाइक फिसलने से तीनों गिर गए थे।
road accident mother save son woman die
महिला और उसका मासूम बेटा
महिला और उसका मासूम बेटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी ट्रक से हुआ हादसा
इसी ट्रक से हुआ हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक महिला का फाइल फोटो
मृतक महिला का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
परिजन की गोद में मासूम
परिजन की गोद में मासूम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे के बाद लगा जाम
हादसे के बाद लगा जाम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
