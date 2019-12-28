शहर चुनें

weather update six month old child died due to cold in agra

सर्दी के सितम से कांपी जिंदगी, आगरा में छह माह के बच्चे की मौत, साल के आखिरी दिन होंगे 'खतरनाक'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sat, 28 Dec 2019 11:14 AM IST
ताजमहल पर सर्दी में पहुंचे पर्यटक
1 of 7
ताजमहल पर सर्दी में पहुंचे पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
साल 2019 के आखिरी दिनों में सर्दी के सितम से जिंदगी कांप उठी है। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ (वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस) के कारण पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी और वहां से चली उत्तर पश्चिमी हवाओं के कारण आगरा-मथुरा समेत पूरा पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश ठिठुर रहा है। मथुरा में शुक्रवार इस साल का सबसे ठंडा दिन रहा। यहां न्यूनतम तापमान दो डिग्री तक पहुंच गया। वहीं आगरा जिले के गांव बिजौली गांव में ठंड से छह माह के बच्चे की मौत हो गई है। 
weather update agra weather agra temperature cold wave
ताजमहल पर सर्दी में पहुंचे पर्यटक
ताजमहल पर सर्दी में पहुंचे पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शुक्रवार रात नौ बजे मथुरा के भूतेश्वर चौराहे का नजारा
शुक्रवार रात नौ बजे मथुरा के भूतेश्वर चौराहे का नजारा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में छाया घना कोहरा
ताजमहल में छाया घना कोहरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बच्चे की मौत के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन
बच्चे की मौत के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़कों पर छाया कोहरा
सड़कों पर छाया कोहरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्कूली बच्चे
स्कूली बच्चे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बादलों में छिपा सूरज
बादलों में छिपा सूरज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
