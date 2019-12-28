सर्दी के सितम से कांपी जिंदगी, आगरा में छह माह के बच्चे की मौत, साल के आखिरी दिन होंगे 'खतरनाक'

{"_id":"5e06dbb48ebc3e87b0706f98","slug":"weather-update-six-month-old-child-died-due-to-cold-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u092a\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u0939 \u092e\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 '\u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल पर सर्दी में पहुंचे पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शुक्रवार रात नौ बजे मथुरा के भूतेश्वर चौराहे का नजारा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में छाया घना कोहरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बच्चे की मौत के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़कों पर छाया कोहरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्कूली बच्चे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बादलों में छिपा सूरज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला