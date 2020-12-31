मौसम: मसूरी-नैनीताल से ठंडा रहा आगरा, कड़ाके की सर्दी से ठिठुरे लोग

{"_id":"5fedf2fa8ebc3e3b9c6e4529","slug":"weather-forecast-of-january-first-week-agra-rain-and-cold-waves","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e: \u092e\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0940-\u0928\u0948\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0920\u0902\u0921\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e, \u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0920\u093f\u0920\u0941\u0930\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कोहरे में छिपा ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में छाया कोहरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में बारिश का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बर्फीली हवानों ने बढ़ाई ठंड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला