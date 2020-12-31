शहर चुनें
मौसम: मसूरी-नैनीताल से ठंडा रहा आगरा, कड़ाके की सर्दी से ठिठुरे लोग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 01 Jan 2021 12:12 AM IST
कोहरे में छिपा ताजमहल
1 of 5
कोहरे में छिपा ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
साल के आखिरी दिन ताजनगरी कोहरे के आगोश में लिपटी रही। सुबह घना कोहरा छाया रहा, जिसमें दृश्यता 50 मीटर से कम दर्ज की गई। ताजमहल पर सुबह 10 बजे तक कोहरा छाया रहने से पर्यटकों को रेड सैंड स्टोन प्लेटफार्म से यह नजर नहीं आ सका। 
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
ताजमहल में पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में छाया कोहरा
आगरा में छाया कोहरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में बारिश का फाइल फोटो
आगरा में बारिश का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बर्फीली हवानों ने बढ़ाई ठंड
बर्फीली हवानों ने बढ़ाई ठंड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
