एक घंटे की बारिश में तालाब बन गया ताजमहल का शहर, पानी में बह गए 11 करोड़ रुपये

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 26 Aug 2019 09:56 AM IST
शाहगंज स्थित साकेत कॉलोनी चौराहा पर जलभराव
शाहगंज स्थित साकेत कॉलोनी चौराहा पर जलभराव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में नगर निगम ने नाला सफाई पर 11 करोड़ रुपये खर्च किए, लेकिन रविवार को एक घंटे की बारिश से शहर पानी से लबालब हो गया। अगर मुंबई की तरह एक ही दिन में 100-150 मिमी बारिश हो जाए तो क्या होगा? इन हालात में यही लग रहा है कि कई दिन के लिए शहर घरों में कैद होकर रह जाएगा। जलभराव से कारोबार पर तो असर पड़ा ही, ट्रैफिक भी रेंग रेंगकर चला। क्या बाइक, क्या कार और क्या एंबुलेंस... सब बंद हो गए। लोग इनमें धक्का लगाते नजर आए। मुसीबतें और भी आईं। तस्वीरें इन्हें बयां कर रही हैं....
water logging heavy rain heavy rain in agra taj mahal
शाहगंज स्थित साकेत कॉलोनी चौराहा पर जलभराव
शाहगंज स्थित साकेत कॉलोनी चौराहा पर जलभराव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पानी निकालने के लिए लगाया गया जेट पंप
पानी निकालने के लिए लगाया गया जेट पंप - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़क पर जलभराव
सड़क पर जलभराव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुकानदारी भी हुई ठप
दुकानदारी भी हुई ठप - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मानस नगर में मंदिर के चारों ओर भरा पानी
मानस नगर में मंदिर के चारों ओर भरा पानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ऐसे जूझते दिखे शहरवासी
ऐसे जूझते दिखे शहरवासी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़क पर सैलाब जैसे हालात
सड़क पर सैलाब जैसे हालात - फोटो : अमर उजाला
साकेत कॉलोनी के चौराहे पर बैठे बच्चे
साकेत कॉलोनी के चौराहे पर बैठे बच्चे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
