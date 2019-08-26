एक घंटे की बारिश में तालाब बन गया ताजमहल का शहर, पानी में बह गए 11 करोड़ रुपये

{"_id":"5d635b8d8ebc3e012e1f222b","slug":"water-logging-due-to-heavy-rain-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u0932\u093e\u092c \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0930, \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939 \u0917\u090f 11 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शाहगंज स्थित साकेत कॉलोनी चौराहा पर जलभराव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d635b8d8ebc3e012e1f222b","slug":"water-logging-due-to-heavy-rain-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u0932\u093e\u092c \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0930, \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939 \u0917\u090f 11 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पानी निकालने के लिए लगाया गया जेट पंप
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d635b8d8ebc3e012e1f222b","slug":"water-logging-due-to-heavy-rain-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u0932\u093e\u092c \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0930, \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939 \u0917\u090f 11 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सड़क पर जलभराव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d635b8d8ebc3e012e1f222b","slug":"water-logging-due-to-heavy-rain-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u0932\u093e\u092c \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0930, \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939 \u0917\u090f 11 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दुकानदारी भी हुई ठप
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d635b8d8ebc3e012e1f222b","slug":"water-logging-due-to-heavy-rain-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u0932\u093e\u092c \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0930, \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939 \u0917\u090f 11 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मानस नगर में मंदिर के चारों ओर भरा पानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d635b8d8ebc3e012e1f222b","slug":"water-logging-due-to-heavy-rain-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u0932\u093e\u092c \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0930, \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939 \u0917\u090f 11 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ऐसे जूझते दिखे शहरवासी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d635b8d8ebc3e012e1f222b","slug":"water-logging-due-to-heavy-rain-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u0932\u093e\u092c \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0930, \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939 \u0917\u090f 11 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सड़क पर सैलाब जैसे हालात
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d635b8d8ebc3e012e1f222b","slug":"water-logging-due-to-heavy-rain-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u0932\u093e\u092c \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0930, \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939 \u0917\u090f 11 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
साकेत कॉलोनी के चौराहे पर बैठे बच्चे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला