Vaikuntha ekadashi 2020: खुला बैकुंठ द्वार, भगवान रंगनाथ की शरण में पहुंचे भक्तों ने किए दर्शन

{"_id":"5fe5e5cf8ebc3e3d38107d56","slug":"vaikuntha-ekadashi-2020-devotees-reach-rangnath-temple-vrindavan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Vaikuntha ekadashi 2020: \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0948\u0915\u0941\u0902\u0920 \u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u0923 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बैकुंठ एकादशी के अवसर पर रंगनाथ मंदिर में बैकुंठ द्वार खोला गया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रंगनाथ मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बैकुंठ द्वार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रंगनाथ मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रंगनाथ मंदिर में भगवान की सवारी निकालते सेवायत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला