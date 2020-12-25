शहर चुनें
Vaikuntha ekadashi 2020: खुला बैकुंठ द्वार, भगवान रंगनाथ की शरण में पहुंचे भक्तों ने किए दर्शन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा-वृंदावन, Updated Fri, 25 Dec 2020 06:51 PM IST
बैकुंठ एकादशी के अवसर पर रंगनाथ मंदिर में बैकुंठ द्वार खोला गया
बैकुंठ एकादशी के अवसर पर रंगनाथ मंदिर में बैकुंठ द्वार खोला गया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दक्षिण शैली के बड़े मंदिरों में शामिल रंगनाथ मंदिर में बैकुंठ एकादशी के अवसर पर शुक्रवार को बैकुंठ द्वार खोला गया। ब्रह्म मुहूर्त में भगवान रंगनाथ माता गोदा के साथ निज मंदिर से पालकी में विराजमान होकर बैकुंठ द्वार पहुंचे। यहां बैकुंठ लोक में विराजमान भगवान रंगानाथ के दर्शन कर भक्त आनंदित हो गए।
बैकुंठ एकादशी के अवसर पर रंगनाथ मंदिर में बैकुंठ द्वार खोला गया
बैकुंठ एकादशी के अवसर पर रंगनाथ मंदिर में बैकुंठ द्वार खोला गया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रंगनाथ मंदिर
रंगनाथ मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बैकुंठ द्वार
बैकुंठ द्वार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रंगनाथ मंदिर
रंगनाथ मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रंगनाथ मंदिर में भगवान की सवारी निकालते सेवायत
रंगनाथ मंदिर में भगवान की सवारी निकालते सेवायत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
