यूपी पीसीएस 2018 का परिणाम जारी: ब्रज की बिटिया का तीसरा स्थान, रोशन किया मथुरा का नाम

{"_id":"5f5b6c388ebc3e45a8208318","slug":"uppcs-mains-result-2018-news-mathura-s-jyoti-sharma-secures-third-rank","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092a\u0940\u0938\u0940\u090f\u0938 2018 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u093e\u092e \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940: \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0924\u0940\u0938\u0930\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928, \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी पीसीएस 2018: ज्योति शर्मा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f5b6c388ebc3e45a8208318","slug":"uppcs-mains-result-2018-news-mathura-s-jyoti-sharma-secures-third-rank","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092a\u0940\u0938\u0940\u090f\u0938 2018 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u093e\u092e \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940: \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0924\u0940\u0938\u0930\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928, \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f5b6c388ebc3e45a8208318","slug":"uppcs-mains-result-2018-news-mathura-s-jyoti-sharma-secures-third-rank","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092a\u0940\u0938\u0940\u090f\u0938 2018 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u093e\u092e \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940: \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0924\u0940\u0938\u0930\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928, \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ज्योति शर्मा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f5b6c388ebc3e45a8208318","slug":"uppcs-mains-result-2018-news-mathura-s-jyoti-sharma-secures-third-rank","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092a\u0940\u0938\u0940\u090f\u0938 2018 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u093e\u092e \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940: \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0924\u0940\u0938\u0930\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928, \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
माता पिता के साथ ज्योति शर्मा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f5b6c388ebc3e45a8208318","slug":"uppcs-mains-result-2018-news-mathura-s-jyoti-sharma-secures-third-rank","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092a\u0940\u0938\u0940\u090f\u0938 2018 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u093e\u092e \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940: \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0924\u0940\u0938\u0930\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928, \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गौरव और अंकित
- फोटो : अमर उजाला