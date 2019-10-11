शहर चुनें

राज्यपाल बोलीं, कुपोषण बड़ी समस्या, आने वाली पीढ़ी के लिए बेटियों का स्वस्थ होना जरूरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 11 Oct 2019 02:25 PM IST
आनंदीबेन पटेल
आनंदीबेन पटेल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ. भीमराव आंबेडकर विश्वविद्यालय में शुक्रवार को 85वे दीक्षांत समारोह में कुलाधिपति आनंदीबेन पटेल ने छात्र-छात्राओं को पदक, डिग्री और उपाधियां वितरित कीं। इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि देश में अभी भी कुपोषण सबसे बड़ी समस्या है। इसकी मुख्य वजह युवतियों का स्वस्थ्य न होना है। 
 
आनंदीबेन पटेल
आनंदीबेन पटेल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दीक्षांत समारोह में राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल के साथ कुलपति व अन्य
दीक्षांत समारोह में राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल के साथ कुलपति व अन्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल
राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल - फोटो : amar ujala
दीक्षांत समारोह में शामिल राज्यपाल, उपमुख्यमंत्री, कुलपति व अन्य
दीक्षांत समारोह में शामिल राज्यपाल, उपमुख्यमंत्री, कुलपति व अन्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सबसे अधिक पदक पाने वाली आकांक्षाराज्यपाल, मुख्यमंत्री के कुलपति के साथ मंच पर
सबसे अधिक पदक पाने वाली आकांक्षाराज्यपाल, मुख्यमंत्री के कुलपति के साथ मंच पर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
