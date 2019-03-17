{"_id":"5c8e1573bdec2214577e6e6c","slug":"up-board-students-funny-answer-wrote-on-exam-copy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0938\u0930, \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u093e \u0906 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e', \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
उत्तर पुस्तिका में लिखी पास करने की गुहार
{"_id":"5c8e1573bdec2214577e6e6c","slug":"up-board-students-funny-answer-wrote-on-exam-copy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0938\u0930, \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u093e \u0906 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e', \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
उत्तर पुस्तिका में मिला 100 का नोट
{"_id":"5c8e1573bdec2214577e6e6c","slug":"up-board-students-funny-answer-wrote-on-exam-copy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0938\u0930, \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u093e \u0906 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e', \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
श्लोक की जगह लिखा यह जवाब
{"_id":"5c8e1573bdec2214577e6e6c","slug":"up-board-students-funny-answer-wrote-on-exam-copy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0938\u0930, \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u093e \u0906 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e', \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हिंदी विषय की उत्तर पुस्तिका में लिखी गुहार
{"_id":"5c8e1573bdec2214577e6e6c","slug":"up-board-students-funny-answer-wrote-on-exam-copy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0938\u0930, \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u093e \u0906 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e', \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
उत्तर पुस्तिका में लिखी पास करने की गुहार