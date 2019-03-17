शहर चुनें

'सर, पास कर दीजिए आपके खाते में रुपया आ जाएगा', यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षार्थियों ने लिखे ऐसे जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 17 Mar 2019 03:28 PM IST
उत्तर पुस्तिका में लिखी पास करने की गुहार
उत्तर पुस्तिका में लिखी पास करने की गुहार
यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा का मूल्यांकन हो रहा है। मूल्यांकन के दौरान उत्तर पुस्तिकाओं में जो कुछ भी सामने आ रहा है, उसे पढ़कर शिक्षक भी हैरान हैं। किसी परीक्षार्थी ने कॉपी में रुपये रखने के साथ गुरुजी से पास करने के लिए प्रार्थना की है तो किसी ने अपने परिवार की कहानी ही लिख दी। किसी परीक्षार्थी ने पास होने के लिए खुद को गुरुभक्त लिखा तो किसी ने अपना मोबाइल नंबर लिखते हुए रिश्वत की पेशकश कर दी।  
up board exam 2019 up board exam copy up board students students funny answers
उत्तर पुस्तिका में लिखी पास करने की गुहार
उत्तर पुस्तिका में मिला 100 का नोट
श्लोक की जगह लिखा यह जवाब
हिंदी विषय की उत्तर पुस्तिका में लिखी गुहार
उत्तर पुस्तिका में लिखी पास करने की गुहार
