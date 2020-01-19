अंडर-19 क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप 2020 में चमकेगा आगरा का 'ध्रुव', बतौर उपकप्तान श्रीलंका के खिलाफ पहला मैच

{"_id":"5e23fe4a8ebc3e4ad660130d","slug":"under-19-cricket-world-cup-2020-dhruv-jurail-play-first-match-against-sri-lanka","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0902\u0921\u0930-19 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u092a 2020 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u092e\u0915\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093e '\u0927\u094d\u0930\u0941\u0935', \u092c\u0924\u094c\u0930 \u0909\u092a\u0915\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0932\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u092e\u0948\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
क्रिकेटर ध्रुव जुरैल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
क्रिकेटर ध्रुव जुरैल
- फोटो : Facebook
क्रिकेटर ध्रुव जुरैल
- फोटो : Facebook
ध्रुव जुरैल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ध्रुव जुरैल के परिजनों को मिठाई खिलाते कोच परवेंद्र यादव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला