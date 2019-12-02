शहर चुनें

कलियुग में 'कालिंदी' को जहरीला कर रहे 'कालिया नाग' रूपी गंदे नाले, घुट-घुट कर मर रहे जलचर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Mon, 02 Dec 2019 09:04 PM IST
यमुना नदी में मृत कछुआ
1 of 6
यमुना नदी में मृत कछुआ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीकृष्ण की नगरी मथुरा में करोड़ों लोगों की आस्था की केंद्र यमुना नदी (कालिंदी) का पानी जहरीला होता जा रहा है। अब जलीय जीवों के जीवन पर आफत मंडराने लगी है। सोमवार की सुबह यमुना के बंगाली घाट के किनारे एक कछुआ मरा मिला। कालिंदी के प्रति आस्थावान लोगों का कहना है कि गंदे नाले और फैक्ट्रियों का केमिकलयुक्त पानी यमुना में गिर रहा है। स्थिति ऐसी है कि यमुना नदी में जलचर मर रहे हैं।
pollution in yamuna yamuna river turtle found dead
यमुना नदी में मृत कछुआ
यमुना नदी में मृत कछुआ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यमुना नदी में गंदगी
यमुना नदी में गंदगी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यमुना नदी में गंदगी
यमुना नदी में गंदगी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यमुना नदी में गंदगी
यमुना नदी में गंदगी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यमुना में कूड़े के बीच खड़ी कूड़ा हटाने वाली मशीन
यमुना में कूड़े के बीच खड़ी कूड़ा हटाने वाली मशीन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
