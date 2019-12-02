कलियुग में 'कालिंदी' को जहरीला कर रहे 'कालिया नाग' रूपी गंदे नाले, घुट-घुट कर मर रहे जलचर

{"_id":"5de52cac8ebc3e54e8093095","slug":"turtle-found-dead-in-yamuna-river-mathura-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0932\u093f\u092f\u0941\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0940' \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0939\u0930\u0940\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 '\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0917' \u0930\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0917\u0902\u0926\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0932\u0947, \u0918\u0941\u091f-\u0918\u0941\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u091c\u0932\u091a\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यमुना नदी में मृत कछुआ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de52cac8ebc3e54e8093095","slug":"turtle-found-dead-in-yamuna-river-mathura-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0932\u093f\u092f\u0941\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0940' \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0939\u0930\u0940\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 '\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0917' \u0930\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0917\u0902\u0926\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0932\u0947, \u0918\u0941\u091f-\u0918\u0941\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u091c\u0932\u091a\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यमुना नदी में गंदगी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de52cac8ebc3e54e8093095","slug":"turtle-found-dead-in-yamuna-river-mathura-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0932\u093f\u092f\u0941\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0940' \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0939\u0930\u0940\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 '\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0917' \u0930\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0917\u0902\u0926\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0932\u0947, \u0918\u0941\u091f-\u0918\u0941\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u091c\u0932\u091a\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यमुना नदी में गंदगी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de52cac8ebc3e54e8093095","slug":"turtle-found-dead-in-yamuna-river-mathura-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0932\u093f\u092f\u0941\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0940' \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0939\u0930\u0940\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 '\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0917' \u0930\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0917\u0902\u0926\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0932\u0947, \u0918\u0941\u091f-\u0918\u0941\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u091c\u0932\u091a\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de52cac8ebc3e54e8093095","slug":"turtle-found-dead-in-yamuna-river-mathura-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0932\u093f\u092f\u0941\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0940' \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0939\u0930\u0940\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 '\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0917' \u0930\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0917\u0902\u0926\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0932\u0947, \u0918\u0941\u091f-\u0918\u0941\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u091c\u0932\u091a\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यमुना नदी में गंदगी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de52cac8ebc3e54e8093095","slug":"turtle-found-dead-in-yamuna-river-mathura-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0932\u093f\u092f\u0941\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0940' \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0939\u0930\u0940\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 '\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0917' \u0930\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0917\u0902\u0926\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0932\u0947, \u0918\u0941\u091f-\u0918\u0941\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u091c\u0932\u091a\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यमुना में कूड़े के बीच खड़ी कूड़ा हटाने वाली मशीन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला