'श्रीराम नाम' का झंडा लेकर ताजमहल देखने पहुंचा पर्यटकों का दल, जानिए फिर क्या हुआ

{"_id":"5db852448ebc3e93ce4fc8dd","slug":"tourist-group-reached-west-gate-of-taj-mahal-with-shri-ram-banner","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0928\u093e\u092e' \u0915\u093e \u091d\u0902\u0921\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0932, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
श्रीराम नाम का झंडा थामे पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीराम नाम का झंडा थामे पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल के टिकट विंडो पर पर्यटकों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्मॉग की वजह से धुंधला दिखा ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला