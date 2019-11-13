शहर चुनें

Tjmahal Night View Frim mehtab Bagh Will Start From 15 November Ticket only 20 Rupees

अब रोजाना रात में करें ताजमहल का दीदार, ये रहेगी व्यवस्था, शुल्क महज बीस रुपए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Wed, 13 Nov 2019 01:48 PM IST
महताब बाग से ताजमहल
1 of 6
महताब बाग से ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रात में संगमरमरी ताजमहल निहारने के लिए अब पांच दिवसीय चांदनी रातों का इंतजार नहीं करना होगा। हर रात ताज का दीदार किया जा सकता है। वह भी सिर्फ 20 रुपये में। इसके लिए महताब बाग में तैयारियां अंतिम चरण में हैं। प्लेटफार्म तैयार होने के बाद अब पाथवे को अंतिम रूप दिया जा रहा है। यहां से ताज के साये में सूर्योदय भी देखा जा सकेगा।
tajmahal tajmahal night view mehtab bagh
महताब बाग से ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महताब बाग के गेट से नदी किनारे तक पाथ-वे का निर्माण कार्य
महताब बाग के गेट से नदी किनारे तक पाथ-वे का निर्माण कार्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महताब बाग से ताजमहल
महताब बाग से ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शरद पूर्णिमा पर ताजमहल का नजारा
शरद पूर्णिमा पर ताजमहल का नजारा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
tajmahal
tajmahal - फोटो : tajmahal
मेहताब बाग से ताजमहल पर सेल्फी लेता युवक
मेहताब बाग से ताजमहल पर सेल्फी लेता युवक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
