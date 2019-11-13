अब रोजाना रात में करें ताजमहल का दीदार, ये रहेगी व्यवस्था, शुल्क महज बीस रुपए

{"_id":"5dcbbb058ebc3e5b586e73d5","slug":"tjmahal-night-view-frim-mehtab-bagh-will-start-from-15-november-ticket-only-20-rupees","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930, \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e, \u0936\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u091c \u092c\u0940\u0938 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महताब बाग से ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
महताब बाग के गेट से नदी किनारे तक पाथ-वे का निर्माण कार्य
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
महताब बाग से ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शरद पूर्णिमा पर ताजमहल का नजारा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
tajmahal
- फोटो : tajmahal
मेहताब बाग से ताजमहल पर सेल्फी लेता युवक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला