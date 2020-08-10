Janmashtami 2020: कान्हा के जन्मोत्सव को सजने लगे मंदिर, फेसबुक-यूट्यूब पर होंगे कान्हा के दर्शन

{"_id":"5f30fa9f8ebc3eaae4085f6d","slug":"temples-are-decorated-kanha-janmashtami-will-live-on-facebook-youtube","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Janmashtami 2020: \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u091c\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930, \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915-\u092f\u0942\u091f\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092c \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जन्माष्टमी के लिए मंदिर में भगवान की पोशाक सजाते पुजारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधा कृष्ण मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
खिलौने खरीद रहे बच्चे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
खिलौने
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते राधाकृष्ण का बंद मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला