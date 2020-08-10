शहर चुनें
Janmashtami 2020: कान्हा के जन्मोत्सव को सजने लगे मंदिर, फेसबुक-यूट्यूब पर होंगे कान्हा के दर्शन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 10 Aug 2020 02:27 PM IST
जन्माष्टमी के लिए मंदिर में भगवान की पोशाक सजाते पुजारी
1 of 5
जन्माष्टमी के लिए मंदिर में भगवान की पोशाक सजाते पुजारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी के लिए मंदिर सजने लगे हैं। कान्हा और राधा को नई पोशाकें पहनाई गई हैं। रंग-बिरंगी लाइटिंग की गई है। हालांकि संक्रमण के कारण इस बार श्रद्धालुओं को मंदिरों में प्रवेश की अनुमति नहीं होगी, लेकिन वे प्रभु के दर्शन फेसबुक पर कर पाएंगे। सभी मंदिरों के फेसबुक पेज बन गए हैं। कुछ मंदिरों में यू-ट्यूब पर श्रीकृष्ण जन्म उत्सव को लाइव दिखाने की व्यवस्था की गई है।
जन्माष्टमी के लिए मंदिर में भगवान की पोशाक सजाते पुजारी
जन्माष्टमी के लिए मंदिर में भगवान की पोशाक सजाते पुजारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधा कृष्ण मंदिर
राधा कृष्ण मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खिलौने खरीद रहे बच्चे
खिलौने खरीद रहे बच्चे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खिलौने
खिलौने - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते राधाकृष्ण का बंद मंदिर
कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते राधाकृष्ण का बंद मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
