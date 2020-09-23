शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Tajmahal News: Tourist Will Not Allow Entry If Temperature Is High

ताजमहल: तापमान ज्यादा है तो मशीन नहीं करने देगी प्रवेश, गेटों पर लगाई गईं ऑटोमेटिक थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Wed, 23 Sep 2020 03:37 PM IST
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
1 of 5
ताजमहल में पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते छह महीने से अधिक समय तक बंद रहा ताजमहल अब शर्तों के साथ पर्यटकों के लिए खोल दिया गया है। ताजमहल के पूर्वी और पश्चिमी गेट पर एएसआई कर्मचारी द्वारा थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की जा रही थी, लेकिन मंगलवार की शाम को दिल्ली से दो मशीनें लगाई गई हैं जो ऑटोमेटिक थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग कर रही हैं। किसी भी पर्यटक का अगर तापमान ज्यादा हुआ तो मशीन उन्हें टर्न स्टाइल गेट तक जाने से पहले ही रोक देंगी। एएसआई अधीक्षण पुरातत्वविद वसंत कुमार स्वर्णकार ने बताया कि दोनों मशीनों को ट्रायल के तौर पर पूर्वी गेट पर लगाया गया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अगर आप रेलवे में नौकरी का इरादा रखते हैं, तो अभी क्लिक करें यहां
Click Here
विज्ञापन
tourist tajmahal tourist automatic thermal screening tourist temperature

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

ताजमहल में पर्यटक
Agra

कोरोना के खौफ पर ताजमहल की दीवानगी भारी, दूसरे दिन 40 फीसदी सैलानी बढ़े, देखें तस्वीरें

23 सितंबर 2020

गोली लगने से घायल प्रॉपर्टी डीलर।
Gorakhpur

तीन माह पहले बच्चे को थप्पड़ मारने के विवाद में दोस्त बन गए दुश्मन, अब एक दूसरे पर बरसा रहे हैं गोलियां

23 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
बिना पीपीई किट पहने लिए जा रहे कोरोना जांच के नमूने
Agra

लापरवाहीः बिना पीपीई किट पहने स्वास्थ्यकर्मी ले रहे कोरोना जांच के नमूने

23 सितंबर 2020

Blue moon
Gorakhpur

76 वर्षों के बाद आसमान में नजर आएगा द्वितीय विश्वयुद्ध सरीखा नीला चांद, बढ़ जाएगी चंद्रमा की खूबसूरती

23 सितंबर 2020

अधिक मास में कराएं यह विशेष दान, होगा समस्त परेशानियों का समाधान
astrology

अधिक मास में कराएं यह विशेष दान, होगा समस्त परेशानियों का समाधान
Nepal news
Gorakhpur

चीन ने नेपाल की जमीन पर किया कब्जा, सड़कों पर उतरे लोग, 'गो बैक चाइना' के लगे नारे, तस्वीरें

23 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

coronavirus in uttarakhand latest news : one day assembly session protest of many organisation and political parties
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: कृषि अध्यादेश के विरोध में ट्रैक्टर पर विधानसभा के लिए निकले कांग्रेस विधायक, तस्वीरों में देखें पूरा मामला

23 सितंबर 2020

यूपी का मौसम
Kanpur

Weather Update: नोल चक्रवाती तूफान ने बदली हवाएं, मौसम विभाग ने दी ये चेतावनी

23 सितंबर 2020

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
विज्ञापन
gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष स्वतंत्र देव सिंह ने समन्वय बैठक लिया हिस्सा, तस्वीरों में देखें पल-पल की अपडेट

23 सितंबर 2020

जय बाजपेई और विकास दुबे
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: केंद्रीय खुफिया एजेंसी ने शुरू की जय बाजपेई मामले की जांच !

23 सितंबर 2020

अधिक मास में कराएं यह विशेष दान, होगा समस्त परेशानियों का समाधान
astrology

अधिक मास में कराएं यह विशेष दान, होगा समस्त परेशानियों का समाधान
जय की पत्नी श्वेता
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: जय की पत्नी श्वेता बोली- सभी बेगुनाह, गलत फंसाया गया

23 सितंबर 2020

चित्रकूट हादसा
Chitrakoot

चित्रकूट हादसा: पति-पत्नी समेत एक परिवार के चार सदस्यों की मौत, शवों को वाहन में रखते समय फूट-फूट कर रोए परिजन

23 सितंबर 2020

गोरखपुर में बारिश का मौसम।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में रिमझिम बारिश से मौसम हुआ सुहाना, तीन दिन और झूम के बरसेंगे बादल, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर का हाल

23 सितंबर 2020

विमान के इंजन को निकालते पुलिस और लोग।
Azamgarh

Azamgarh Aircraft Crash: साढ़े सात फीट जमीन के अंदर धंस गया था विमान का इंजन, जेसीबी से निकाला

23 सितंबर 2020

मुख्तार अंसारी, प्रदीप सिंह के घर से वायरलेस, बाबू सिंह के आवास से मिले पिस्टल
Lucknow

तस्वीरें: मुख्तार अंसारी के खास प्रदीप के फ्लैट से मिला बम बनाने का सामान, बुलेटप्रूफ जैकेट-वायरलेस सेट देख पुलिस हैरान

23 सितंबर 2020

टुकड़ों में बंटा विमान।
Azamgarh

Azamgarh Aircraft Crash: यूं लगा जैसे बवंडर में फंस गया हो विमान, जिसने सुना घटनास्थल की ओर दौड़ा चला गया

23 सितंबर 2020

क्रैश हुआ विमान और कंपनी का लोगो।
Azamgarh

Azamgarh Aircraft Crash: मलबा इकट्ठा होने के बाद हुई पहचान, फ्रांस की इस कंपनी का था विमान

23 सितंबर 2020

Maghar
Gorakhpur

मगहर कबीर स्थली फिर हुआ गुलजार, दर्शन को पहुंच रहे लोग, तस्वीरें

23 सितंबर 2020

कोरोना की रुटीन जांच कराती महिला। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

Coronavirus: कोरोना से जीत चुके लोग दोबारा हो रहे संक्रमित, अब होगा शोध

23 सितंबर 2020

delhi violence
Delhi NCR

दंगों की आग में जल रही थी दिल्ली, साजिशकर्ता आलीशान घरों में टीवी पर हिंसा देख मना रहे थे जश्न!

23 सितंबर 2020

delhi violence
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली दंगा: विरोध को सेक्युलर चेहरा देने के लिए इस नाम से बनाया था व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप, खास समुदाय को भड़काना...

23 सितंबर 2020

पुलिस ने पकड़ी अवैध शस्त्र बनाने की फैक्टरी
Agra

पंचायत चुनावों से पहले बड़ी साजिश नाकाम, पुलिस ने बरामद किया हथियारों का जखीरा, कई जिलों से जुड़े तार

23 सितंबर 2020

ताजमहल में पर्यटक
ताजमहल में पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डायना सीट पर किया गया लेमिनेशन
डायना सीट पर किया गया लेमिनेशन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
ताजमहल में पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
ताजमहल में पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर सेल्फी लेता पर्यटक
ताजमहल पर सेल्फी लेता पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited