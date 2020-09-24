शहर चुनें
आज बंद रहेगा ताजमहल, जुमे की नमाज के लिए भी नहीं खुलेंगे दरवाजे, यह है वजह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 25 Sep 2020 12:10 AM IST
ताजमहल
1 of 5
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना काल में 188 दिनों की लंबी बंदी के बाद 21 सितंबर से ताजमहल को पर्यटकों के लिए खोल दिया गया है, लेकिन शुक्रवार को बंद रहेगा। जुमे की नमाज के लिए ताज को अभी नहीं खोला जाएगा। नमाजियों को ताजमहल की शाही मस्जिद में नमाज अदा करने के लिए अभी और इंतजार करना होगा। 
taj mahal namaz jume ki namaj

