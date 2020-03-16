मोहब्बत की निशानी पर कोरोना का साया, 372 वर्ष में 15 दिन के लिए दूसरी बार बंद हुआ ताजमहल

{"_id":"5e6fba6f8ebc3ea4ac674161","slug":"taj-mahal-closed-for-15-days-second-time-in-372-years-due-to-coronavirus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092f\u093e, 372 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937 \u092e\u0947\u0902 15 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल पर पर्यटकों की संख्या घटी
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल पर मास्क पहनकर आए सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल का नाइट व्यू
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर आधे रह गए सैलानी
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल में खूबसूरत नजारा
- फोटो : Amar Ujala