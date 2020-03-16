शहर चुनें

मोहब्बत की निशानी पर कोरोना का साया, 372 वर्ष में 15 दिन के लिए दूसरी बार बंद हुआ ताजमहल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 17 Mar 2020 01:12 AM IST
ताजमहल पर पर्यटकों की संख्या घटी
1 of 7
ताजमहल पर पर्यटकों की संख्या घटी - फोटो : Amar Ujala
कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण से बचाव के दृष्टिगत 31 मार्च तक देश भर के स्मारक बंद रहेंगे। इनमें ताजमहल तामीर होने के 372 साल में दूसरी बार 15 दिनों के लिए बंद किया गया है। इस बार ताजमहल के साथ फतेहपुर सीकरी और आगरा किला समेत सभी स्मारकों को बंद रखा गया है। अगली स्लाइड्स में जानिए ताजमहल से जुड़ा रोचक इतिहास...
taj mahal

ताजमहल पर पर्यटकों की संख्या घटी
ताजमहल पर पर्यटकों की संख्या घटी - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
ताजमहल में पर्यटक - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल पर मास्क पहनकर आए सैलानी
ताजमहल पर मास्क पहनकर आए सैलानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल का नाइट व्यू
ताजमहल का नाइट व्यू - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर आधे रह गए सैलानी
ताजमहल पर आधे रह गए सैलानी - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : PTI
ताजमहल में खूबसूरत नजारा
ताजमहल में खूबसूरत नजारा - फोटो : Amar Ujala
