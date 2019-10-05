वृंदावन में विदेशी जोड़े ने हिंदू रीति-रिवाज से रचाई शादी, बरातियों को दोना-पत्तल में कराया भोज

{"_id":"5d988e3b8ebc3e93d62b0e5d","slug":"switzerland-couple-got-married-in-hindu-customs-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0943\u0902\u0926\u093e\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0942 \u0930\u0940\u0924\u093f-\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u094b\u0928\u093e-\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092d\u094b\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नवविवाहित विदेशी जोड़ा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
वैवाहिक बंधन में बंधा विदेशी जोड़ा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दूल्हा बने रेफियाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एक-दूसरे को वरमाला पहनाते दूल्हा-दुल्हन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
वैवाहिक बंधन में बंधा विदेशी जोड़ा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला