शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   switzerland couple got married in hindu customs in mathura

वृंदावन में विदेशी जोड़े ने हिंदू रीति-रिवाज से रचाई शादी, बरातियों को दोना-पत्तल में कराया भोज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वृंदावन (मथुरा), Updated Sat, 05 Oct 2019 06:17 PM IST
नवविवाहित विदेशी जोड़ा
1 of 5
नवविवाहित विदेशी जोड़ा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भारतीय संस्कृति और रीति-रिवाजों से प्रभावित होकर स्विट्जरलैंड से आए प्रेमी युगल ने शनिवार को भगवान श्रीकृष्ण की नगरी वृंदावन में शादी की। यहां स्थित एक मंदिर में विदेशी जोड़े ने वैदिक मंत्रोच्चारण के बीच अग्नि के सात फेरे लिए। इसके बाद बरातियों को दोना-पत्तल में ही भारतीय परंपरा के अनुसार भोज कराया गया। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
इस नवरात्रि, महा अष्टमी पर अर्पित करें मां वैष्णो देवी को भेंट व प्रसाद, जीवन की सारी समस्याएं होंगी दूर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
switzerland couple hindu customs unique wedding
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

ताज के साये में बच्चों संग फोटो खिंचाती करिश्मा कपूर
Agra

तस्वीरें: करिश्मा कपूर ने बेटा-बेटी के साथ किया ताजमहल का दीदार, इस अंदाज में आईं नजर

5 अक्टूबर 2019

सीजीएसटी टीम द्वारा गिरफ्तार आरोपी
Meerut

नेपाल के रास्ते ड्रग्स की तस्करी,पर्स में लेकर चलती थी सफेद पुड़िया, छात्रों को ऐसे बनाती थी निशाना

5 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
कुख्यात जॉनी की तलाश के लिए बीस टीमें लगाई गईं
Bijnor

ट्रिपल मर्डर के आरोपी कुख्यात ने आधी रात में खुद को दी खौफनाक मौत, मरने से पहले की थी ये इच्छा पूरी

5 अक्टूबर 2019

ड्रोन को लेकर सेना का जागरूक कार्यक्रम
Jammu

तस्वीरेंः ड्रोन को लेकर सेना ने लोगों को किया जागरूक, इसी तकनीक से पाक ने पंजाब में उतारे थे हथियार

5 अक्टूबर 2019

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
Astrology Services

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
Uttarakhand panchayat Election 2019 First Phase Election craze For voting Photos
Chamoli

उत्तराखंड: 'छोटी सरकार' बनाने को युवाओं से लेकर बुजुर्गों में दिखा 'बड़ा' उत्साह, देखने लायक हैं तस्वीरें...

5 अक्टूबर 2019

तेजस एक्सप्रेस
Lucknow

देश की पहली प्राइवेट ट्रेन ने सुरक्षा और सुविधाओं से जीता दिल, यात्री बोले- तेजस सुपरहिट, तस्वीरें

5 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

सफाई में लोको वर्कशॉप से निकला 159 साल पुराना इतिहास
Lucknow

लोको वर्कशॉप से निकला 159 साल पुराना इतिहास, रेलवे के 'लोगो' हैं खास, देखें- ऐतिहासिक तस्वीरें

5 अक्टूबर 2019

डांडिया महोत्सव
Lucknow

लखनऊः फिल्मी गीतों की धुनों पर टकराईं डांडिया, देर रात तक झूमा शहर, तस्वीरें

5 अक्टूबर 2019

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
विज्ञापन
सबसे ऊंचा रावण
Chandigarh

Pics: 150 लोग, 2 क्रेन, एक जेसीबी, 12 घंटे में खड़ा हुआ दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा 221 फीट का रावण

5 अक्टूबर 2019

Ramleela manchan in Chamba Himachal Pradesh Surpanakha Dance on Bollywood song
Chamba

रामलीला में बॉलीवुड गाने पर शूर्पणखा ने लगाए ठुमके, देखिए तस्वीरें

5 अक्टूबर 2019

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
Astrology Services

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
एसएसपी कलानिधि नैथानी
Lucknow

सचिवालय का पूर्व संविदाकर्मी सीएम का ओएसडी बन करता था ठगी, गिरफ्तार व बरामद हुआ ये सब सामान

5 अक्टूबर 2019

राजकीय सम्मान के साथ फौजी की अंतिम विदाई
Fatehpur

यूपी: फौजी की राजकीय सम्मान के साथ अंतिम विदाई, श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित करने राज्यमंत्री भी पहुंचीं

5 अक्टूबर 2019

पानी की टंकी पर अधिवक्ता व उसका परिवार
Lucknow

टंकी पर चढ़ा अधिवक्ता का परिवार, पेट्रोल डालकर आत्मदाह की धमकी, जानें- पूरा माजरा

5 अक्टूबर 2019

रामलीला मंचन
Delhi NCR

जब रामलीला के दौरान छा गया सन्नाटा, आंसू पोंछते रहे दर्शक

5 अक्टूबर 2019

रावण के पुतले बनाते मुस्लिम कारीगर
Agra

भाईचारे की मिसाल: यहां 'राम' की लीला में 'अली' देते हैं अहम योगदान, ऐसा है अपना हिंदुस्तान

5 अक्टूबर 2019

सियाचीन के अस्पताल को मिला पहला ऑक्सीजन प्लांट
Jammu

दंपती ने गहने बेचकर 18000 फीट की ऊंचाई पर अस्पताल के लिए लगवाया ऑक्सीजन प्लांट

5 अक्टूबर 2019

करिश्मा कपूर का स्वागत करतीं महिलाएं
Agra

फिर रूपहले पर्दे पर नजर आएंगी करिश्मा कपूर, फिल्मों में कमबैक को लेकर कही यह बात

5 अक्टूबर 2019

सुषमा का फेसबुक स्टेटस गायब
Delhi NCR

रागनी गायिका हत्याकांडः सुषमा ने हत्या से 3 घंटे पहले डाला था फेसबुक स्टेटस, अब कैसे हुआ गायब

5 अक्टूबर 2019

तेजस एक्सप्रेस
Kanpur

तेजस एक्सप्रेस की तस्वीरें देखकर आप भी हो जाएंगे फैन, ट्रेन नहीं चलता फिरता रेस्टोरेंट है ये

5 अक्टूबर 2019

दिल्ली से कटरा रवाना हुई वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-कटरा के बीच 'वंदे भारत' का संचालन शुरू, पहले से भी ज्यादा हैं इसमें खूबियां

5 अक्टूबर 2019

बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में स्वर्ण रजत हिंडोला
Agra

वृंदावनः शरद पूर्णिमा पर ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी महाराज के होंगे विशेष दर्शन, यह है आरती का समय

5 अक्टूबर 2019

शिक्षक की मौत के बाद विलाप करते परिवारीजन
Agra

हादसे से पहले पत्नी से कहा था, बच्चों को खाना खिला दो, मैं थोड़ी देर में आऊंगा

5 अक्टूबर 2019

नवविवाहित विदेशी जोड़ा
नवविवाहित विदेशी जोड़ा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वैवाहिक बंधन में बंधा विदेशी जोड़ा
वैवाहिक बंधन में बंधा विदेशी जोड़ा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दूल्हा बने रेफियाल
दूल्हा बने रेफियाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एक-दूसरे को वरमाला पहनाते दूल्हा-दुल्हन
एक-दूसरे को वरमाला पहनाते दूल्हा-दुल्हन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वैवाहिक बंधन में बंधा विदेशी जोड़ा
वैवाहिक बंधन में बंधा विदेशी जोड़ा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

क्या है आरे कॉलोनी फॉरेस्ट का पूरा मामला

मेट्रो विस्तार के लिए शुरू की गई पेड़ों की कटाई के विरोध में लोग 'चिपको आंदोलन' की तर्ज' पर आरे बचाओ'(सेव आरे) आंदोलन कर रहे थे, जिन्हें पुलिस ने खदेड़ दिया और इलाके में धारा 144 लागू कर दी गई है।

5 अक्टूबर 2019

रोहित शर्मा 1:48

भारत-दक्षिण अफ्रीका टेस्ट सीरीज में दोनों पारियों में शतक जड़कर इतिहास रच गए रोहित शर्मा

5 अक्टूबर 2019

नवरात्रि 1:38

यूपी के इस मंदिर में जलती है अखंड ज्योति, जंगली देवी मंदिर से जुड़ी है कई मान्यताएं

5 अक्टूबर 2019

अशोक तंवर 2:12

हरियाणा चुनाव से पहले कांग्रेस को बड़ा झटका, पूर्व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अशोक तंवर ने छोड़ी पार्टी

5 अक्टूबर 2019

concept pic 3:57

क्या ये है रानू मंडल की बहन, जिसका गाना हो रहा वायरल

5 अक्टूबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited