लापरवाही का 'अंधेरा': सरकारी ट्रामा सेंटर में मोबाइल टॉर्च की रोशनी में घायल को लगाए टांके

मोबाइल की रोशनी में घायल को टांके लगाता स्टाफ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ट्रामा सेंटर में अंधेरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मोबाइल की रोशनी में घायल के घाव पर लगाए टांके
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घायल को ले जाते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ट्रामा सेंटर में घायल मरीज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला