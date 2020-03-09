कलयुगी बेटे की करतूतः प्रेमिका के साथ मिलकर मां को उतारा था मौत के घाट

{"_id":"5e65dcbc8ebc3eead6165d37","slug":"son-killed-mother-with-wife-crime-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0932\u092f\u0941\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0942\u0924\u0903 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u093e\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस ने पकड़ा हत्यारोपी बेटा और उसकी प्रेमिका
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e65dcbc8ebc3eead6165d37","slug":"son-killed-mother-with-wife-crime-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0932\u092f\u0941\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0942\u0924\u0903 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u093e\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस ने पकड़ा हत्यारोपी बेटा और उसकी प्रेमिका
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e65dcbc8ebc3eead6165d37","slug":"son-killed-mother-with-wife-crime-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0932\u092f\u0941\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0942\u0924\u0903 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u093e\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बोत्रे, रोहन प्रमोद, एसपी सिटी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e65dcbc8ebc3eead6165d37","slug":"son-killed-mother-with-wife-crime-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0932\u092f\u0941\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0942\u0924\u0903 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u093e\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस ने पकड़ा हत्यारोपी बेटा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e65dcbc8ebc3eead6165d37","slug":"son-killed-mother-with-wife-crime-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0932\u092f\u0941\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0942\u0924\u0903 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u093e\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस ने पकड़ा हत्यारोपी बेटा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e65dcbc8ebc3eead6165d37","slug":"son-killed-mother-with-wife-crime-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0932\u092f\u0941\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0942\u0924\u0903 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u093e\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हत्यारोपी रानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला