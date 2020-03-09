शहर चुनें

कलयुगी बेटे की करतूतः प्रेमिका के साथ मिलकर मां को उतारा था मौत के घाट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 09 Mar 2020 11:40 AM IST
पुलिस ने पकड़ा हत्यारोपी बेटा और उसकी प्रेमिका
पुलिस ने पकड़ा हत्यारोपी बेटा और उसकी प्रेमिका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
थाना जगदीशपुरा के मारुति एस्टेट में महिला लक्ष्मी शर्मा की हत्या बेटे शिवम ने ही की थी। पुलिस ने आरोपी बेटे को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पुलिस की पूछताछ में आरोपी ने बताया कि वह घर के पड़ोस में रहने वाली युवती से प्यार करता है। आर्य समाज मंदिर में शादी भी कर ली थी। मां शादी का विरोध कर रही थीं। घटना वाले दिन वह मां के रुपये और सामान लेकर प्रेमिका के साथ भाग रहा था। मगर, मां को पता चल गया। उसने प्रेमिका के साथ मिलकर मां की हत्या कर दी। पढ़िए पूरा घटनाक्रम...
