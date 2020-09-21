बिड़गती कानून व्यवस्था, भ्रष्टाचार और बेरोजगारी पर समाजवादी पार्टी का प्रदर्शन, छावनी बनी तहसील, सड़क पर धरना

{"_id":"5f6861178ebc3e15de36e454","slug":"samajwadi-party-protest-give-memorandum-to-adm-city","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0921\u093c\u0917\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u0942\u0928 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e, \u092d\u094d\u0930\u0937\u094d\u091f\u093e\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u091b\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0924\u0939\u0938\u0940\u0932, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0927\u0930\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एडीएम सिटी प्रशासन को ज्ञापन सौंपते महानगर अध्यक्ष वाजिद निसार व अन्य
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रशासन को ज्ञापन सौंपते जिलाध्यक्ष
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
धरना प्रदर्शन के दौरान सपा महानगर अध्यक्ष व अन्य
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एडीएम सिटी को ज्ञापन सौंपते महानगर अध्यक्ष
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
धरना-प्रदर्शन के दौरान सपाई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदर्शन करते समाजवादी पार्टी के नेता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला