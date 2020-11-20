सर्द रातों में शहर के फुटपाथ पर ठिठुर रहे 'बेसहारा', रैन बसेरे खाली, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5fb74ae64c772e49bc3e1056","slug":"shelter-home-empty-people-sleep-in-night-on-footpath-at-winter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0930\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0941\u091f\u092a\u093e\u0925 \u092a\u0930 \u0920\u093f\u0920\u0941\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 '\u092c\u0947\u0938\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e', \u0930\u0948\u0928 \u092c\u0938\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सर्द रातों में फुटपाथ पर सोते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
खंदारी चौराहे के पास स्थित नगर निगम का रैन बसेरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राजा मंडी का रैन बसेरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फुटपाथ पर सो रहे लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
खाली पड़ा शेल्टर होम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला