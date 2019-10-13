शहर चुनें

शरद पूर्णिमा पर ब्रज में महारास, जन्मभूमि पर चंद्रलोक में विराजे 'महाराज', देखें अद्भुत तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Mon, 14 Oct 2019 12:17 AM IST
चंद्रलोक में विराजे ठाकुरजी
चंद्रलोक में विराजे ठाकुरजी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शरद पूर्णिमा पर श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर में आस्था की अद्भुत और अलौलिक छटा बिखरी। भगवान श्रीकृष्ण ने श्वेत वस्त्र धारण कर भक्तों को दर्शन दिए। ब्रज के ठाकुरजी को छप्पन भोग निवेदित किए। जन्मस्थान स्थित श्रीकेशव देव मंदिर में ठाकुरजी महाराज चंद्रलोक में विराजमान होकर श्रद्धालुओं को दर्शन दिए, वहीं गिरिराज जी को छप्पनभोग अर्पित किए गए।
चंद्रलोक में विराजे ठाकुरजी
चंद्रलोक में विराजे ठाकुरजी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गिरिराज महाराज को लगाए छप्पन भोग
गिरिराज महाराज को लगाए छप्पन भोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चांदी के सिंहासन पर विराजे केशवदेव महाराज
चांदी के सिंहासन पर विराजे केशवदेव महाराज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर
द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निधिवन में महारास करते राधा-कृष्ण व गोपियों के स्वरूप
निधिवन में महारास करते राधा-कृष्ण व गोपियों के स्वरूप - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शरद पूर्णिमा पर दीपों की रोशनी से जगमगा उठा चंद्र सरोवर
शरद पूर्णिमा पर दीपों की रोशनी से जगमगा उठा चंद्र सरोवर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
