शरद पूर्णिमा पर ब्रज में महारास, जन्मभूमि पर चंद्रलोक में विराजे 'महाराज', देखें अद्भुत तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5da354a38ebc3e01506efbba","slug":"sharad-purnima-maha-raas-on-shri-krishna-janmasthan-temple-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u0926 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u092e\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0938, \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0932\u094b\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0947 '\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c', \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0926\u094d\u092d\u0941\u0924 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चंद्रलोक में विराजे ठाकुरजी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5da354a38ebc3e01506efbba","slug":"sharad-purnima-maha-raas-on-shri-krishna-janmasthan-temple-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u0926 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u092e\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0938, \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0932\u094b\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0947 '\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c', \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0926\u094d\u092d\u0941\u0924 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गिरिराज महाराज को लगाए छप्पन भोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5da354a38ebc3e01506efbba","slug":"sharad-purnima-maha-raas-on-shri-krishna-janmasthan-temple-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u0926 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u092e\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0938, \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0932\u094b\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0947 '\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c', \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0926\u094d\u092d\u0941\u0924 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चांदी के सिंहासन पर विराजे केशवदेव महाराज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5da354a38ebc3e01506efbba","slug":"sharad-purnima-maha-raas-on-shri-krishna-janmasthan-temple-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u0926 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u092e\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0938, \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0932\u094b\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0947 '\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c', \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0926\u094d\u092d\u0941\u0924 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5da354a38ebc3e01506efbba","slug":"sharad-purnima-maha-raas-on-shri-krishna-janmasthan-temple-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u0926 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u092e\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0938, \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0932\u094b\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0947 '\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c', \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0926\u094d\u092d\u0941\u0924 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
निधिवन में महारास करते राधा-कृष्ण व गोपियों के स्वरूप
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5da354a38ebc3e01506efbba","slug":"sharad-purnima-maha-raas-on-shri-krishna-janmasthan-temple-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u0926 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u092e\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0938, \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0932\u094b\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0947 '\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c', \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0926\u094d\u092d\u0941\u0924 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शरद पूर्णिमा पर दीपों की रोशनी से जगमगा उठा चंद्र सरोवर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला