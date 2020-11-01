शहर चुनें
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान पर चंद्रलोक में विराजे केशवदेव, ब्रज में दिखी द्वापर युग की झलक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Sun, 01 Nov 2020 10:28 AM IST
ब्रज में मनाया गया शरद महोत्सव
ब्रज में मनाया गया शरद महोत्सव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा में शरद पूर्णिमा पर श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान परिसर में द्वापरयुगीन आभा दिखाई दी। शरद पूर्णिमा महोत्सव में ब्रज के ठाकुरजी को श्वेत वस्त्र धारण कराए गए। इसके बाद ठाकुर केशवदेव ने चंद्रलोक में छप्पन भोग के बीच विराजमान होकर भक्तों को दर्शन दिए। उधर, गोवर्धन के पारासौली स्थित चंद्र सरोवर पर धवल चांदनी में शरदोत्सव मनाया गया। राधाकृष्ण और गोपियों के स्वरूपों ने महारास किया। वृंदावन-बरसाना में भी शरद पूर्णिमा पर धार्मिक कार्यक्रम आयोजित हुए। 
city & states agra mathura uttar pradesh sharad purnima 2020 shri krishna janmasthan temple maharas

ब्रज में मनाया गया शरद महोत्सव
ब्रज में मनाया गया शरद महोत्सव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठाकुरजी को अर्पित किए छप्पन भोग
ठाकुरजी को अर्पित किए छप्पन भोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चंद्रलोक में विराजे केशवदेव महाराज
चंद्रलोक में विराजे केशवदेव महाराज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दीयों की रोशनी से जगमगाता चंद्र सरोवर
दीयों की रोशनी से जगमगाता चंद्र सरोवर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गिरिराजजी को अर्पित किए गए छप्पन भोग
गिरिराजजी को अर्पित किए गए छप्पन भोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बरसाना में हुई नौका विहार लीला
बरसाना में हुई नौका विहार लीला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्त
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्त - फोटो : अमर उजाला
