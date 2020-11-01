श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान पर चंद्रलोक में विराजे केशवदेव, ब्रज में दिखी द्वापर युग की झलक

{"_id":"5f9e3c918ebc3e5be028cc04","slug":"sharad-purnima-2020-sharad-mahotsava-at-shri-krishna-janmasthan-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0943\u0937\u094d\u0923 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0932\u094b\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0947\u0936\u0935\u0926\u0947\u0935, \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0941\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u091d\u0932\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ब्रज में मनाया गया शरद महोत्सव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठाकुरजी को अर्पित किए छप्पन भोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चंद्रलोक में विराजे केशवदेव महाराज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दीयों की रोशनी से जगमगाता चंद्र सरोवर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गिरिराजजी को अर्पित किए गए छप्पन भोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बरसाना में हुई नौका विहार लीला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्त
- फोटो : अमर उजाला