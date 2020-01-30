छात्रा को पार्टी के बहाने ले गया था होटल, आरोपी युवक ने शराब पिलाकर किया दुष्कर्म

{"_id":"5e3319158ebc3e4ada3f0ab2","slug":"sexual-assault-with-19-year-girl-student-in-hotel-tajganj-crime-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0947 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932, \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u092a\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दुष्कर्म का आरोपी युवक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अस्पताल के बाहर पुलिस अफसर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
होटल स्टार इन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बोत्रे, रोहन प्रमोद, एसपी सिटी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुष्कर्म का आरोपी दर्श गौतम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
होटल स्टार इन पर पहुंची पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला