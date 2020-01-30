शहर चुनें

छात्रा को पार्टी के बहाने ले गया था होटल, आरोपी युवक ने शराब पिलाकर किया दुष्कर्म

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 31 Jan 2020 12:14 AM IST
दुष्कर्म का आरोपी युवक
दुष्कर्म का आरोपी युवक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दर्श गौतम ने मुझे फोन करके खंदारी पर बुलाया था, मैं कॉलेज से वहां पहुंची, उसने कहा कि आज पार्टी दूंगा, मेरे साथ चल, वह मुझे ताजगंज के होटल स्टार इन में ले गया, वहां मुझे जबरन शराब पिलाई, इसके बाद उसने गंदा काम किया, मैं बेहोश हो गई, होश आने तक के बीच में क्या हुआ, मुझे कुछ पता नहीं...।
 
sexual assault with 19 year girl sexual assault hotel tajganj crime news
दुष्कर्म का आरोपी युवक
दुष्कर्म का आरोपी युवक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
