शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   sell worth 400 crores in agra markets on Dhanteras

धनतेरस पर 'धनवर्षा': आगरा में लोगों ने खुशियां खरीदी अपार, कारोबार 450 करोड़ के पार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sat, 26 Oct 2019 12:06 AM IST
ज्वैलर्स शोरूम पर झुमका पहनकर देखती युवती
1 of 7
ज्वैलर्स शोरूम पर झुमका पहनकर देखती युवती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धनतेरस पर बाजार में धन की वर्षा हुई। आगरा में ऑटो मोबाइल्स, सराफा, बुलियन, बर्तन, कपड़े और इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स बाजार में जमकर खरीदारी हुई। पुराने शहर के बाजारों से लेकर एमजी रोड के शोरूमों पर रात तक ग्राहकों की भीड़ रही। व्यापारियों को उम्मीद से ज्यादा कारोबार मिला। अनुमान के मुताबिक शुक्रवार को 450 करोड़ रुपये का कारोबार हुआ है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल) अपने शहर में मुफ्त काउंसलिंग के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
dhanteras happy dhanteras dhanteras sell
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

haryana Assembly elections
Chandigarh

पाक से भारत आया परिवार, साइकिल पर बेचीं सब्जियां, अब दोबारा बनेंगे सीएम, पढ़ें 10 अनोखी बातें

26 अक्टूबर 2019

ट्रॉली में घुसी बाइक
Agra

एक बाइक पर सवार थे पांच लोग, हुआ ऐसा हादसा, त्योहार पर उजड़ गईं तीन परिवारों की खुशियां

25 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Dhanteras 2019 Shopping of 750 crore in uttarakhand Huge rush in market
Dehradun

धनतेरस 2019: बाजार में हुई 750 करोड़ की 'धनवर्षा', देर शाम तक खरीदारी करते रहे लोग, तस्वीरें...

25 अक्टूबर 2019

धनतेरस पर खरीदारी करती महिलाएं
Kanpur

PHOTOS: धनतेरस पर हर बाजार गुलजार, लोगों ने जमकर की खरीदारी, करोड़ों का हुआ कारोबार

25 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
यमुना तट पर दीपदान करतीं विधवा महिलाएं
Agra

विधवा माताओं के सूने जीवन में जगमगाए खुशियों के दीप, देखें दीपात्सव की अद्भुत तस्वीरें

25 अक्टूबर 2019

आतंकियों ने ट्रक को लगाई आग
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः 'इंसानियत के दुश्मनों' की नापाक हरकतों की गवाह ये तस्वीरें

25 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

big decisions of himachal cabinet meeting held in shimla today on 25 oct
Bilaspur

हजारों कर्मचारियों को दिवाली का तोहफा, इतने पदों को भरने की मंजूरी, पढ़ें कैबिनेट के 30 बड़े फैसले

25 अक्टूबर 2019

कुपवाड़ा में पाक सेना का आतंक
Jammu

कश्मीर: कुपवाड़ा मे पाकिस्तानी सेना का आसमानी आतंक, सीमा से सटे कई गांव पर बरसाए गोले, लोग हुए बेघर

25 अक्टूबर 2019

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
विज्ञापन
दुकानों में भरा पानी, पानी से सामान खराब हो जाने पर बिलख पड़ी महिला
Lucknow

दिवाली पर सेतु निगम ने निकाला दिवाला, खोदाई में फटी पाइपलाइन, दुकानों में भरा पानी, तस्वीरें

25 अक्टूबर 2019

धनतेरस
Lucknow

धनतेरस की खरीदारी से सम्पन्नता में होती है तेरह गुना बढ़ोतरी

25 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
डीएम पीके उपाध्याय और एसपी अजय शंकर राय ने पैदल शहर की सड़कों पर गश्त किया।
Agra

बेखौफ मनाइये त्योहार, सुरक्षा के लिए 'सड़कों' पर है पुलिस-प्रशासन

25 अक्टूबर 2019

शाहरुख खान
Delhi NCR

घंटों तक ट्रैफिक में फंसे शाहरुख खान, दिया ऐसा जवाब जीता दिल्लीवालों का दिल

25 अक्टूबर 2019

गोपाल कांडा
Delhi NCR

कौन हैं हरियाणा के 'पावर ब्रोकर' गोपाल कांडा, कभी बनवाई कांग्रेस की सरकार, अब भाजपा को दे रहे सहारा

25 अक्टूबर 2019

खट्टर का साथ दे रहे सात निर्दलीय विधायक
Chandigarh

ये हैं वो सात निर्दलीय विधायक, जो तय करेंगे आज, खट्टर के सिर सजेगा या नहीं मुख्यमंत्री का 'ताज'

25 अक्टूबर 2019

बटेश्वर पशु मेले में हार्स शो
Agra

बटेश्वर पशु मेला: हार्स शो में 'श्यामा' ने मचाई धूम, 'बादल' के करतब देख दंग रह गए लोग

25 अक्टूबर 2019

नयनपाल रावत
Delhi NCR

हरियाणाः बागी नेता की 'घरवापसी', निर्दलीय विधायक नयनपाल ने कहा- देंगे भाजपा का साथ

25 अक्टूबर 2019

मंडुवे, चौलाई और मक्के के बिस्कुट
Bageshwar

अब चखिए मंडुवे, चौलाई और मक्के के बिस्कुट, पीएम मोदी भी कर चुके महिलाओं की इस पहल की तारीफ

25 अक्टूबर 2019

Delhi BJP
Delhi NCR

..तो दिल्ली में कांग्रेस के कंधे पर बंदूक रखकर हित साधेगी भाजपा, आप से सीधे टक्कर से बच रही

25 अक्टूबर 2019

Dhanteras 2019 buy gold or utensils according to your sun sign
Delhi NCR

Dhanteras 2019: अपनी राशि के अनुसार करेंगे खरीदारी तो बरसेगी लक्ष्मी, खरीदी गई चीज 13 गुना बढ़ेगी

25 अक्टूबर 2019

Dhanteras 2019 Puja and shopping shubh muhurat According to Zodiac Sign
Dehradun

धनतेरस 2019: ये है पूजा का शुभ मुहूर्त, राशि के अनुसार करें खरीदारी, इन उपायों से खुल जाएगी किस्मत

25 अक्टूबर 2019

Manushi chhillar Entry in Bollywood Soon she told Suggestion for Haryana Girls
Dehradun

जल्द बॉलीवुड में एंट्री करेंगी मानुषी छिल्लर, हरियाणा की बेटियों के लिए कही दिल की बात

25 अक्टूबर 2019

Dhanteras 2019 Rare Coincidence after 100 years puja and shopping shubh muhurat
Dehradun

धनतेरस 2019: 100 साल बाद बन रहा महासंयोग, इस शुभ मुहूर्त में करें खरीदारी और पूजन 

25 अक्टूबर 2019

ज्वैलर्स शोरूम पर झुमका पहनकर देखती युवती
ज्वैलर्स शोरूम पर झुमका पहनकर देखती युवती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धनतेरस पर खरीदारी करते लोग
धनतेरस पर खरीदारी करते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धनतेरस पर चांदी के गणेश लक्ष्मी की खूब बिक्री हुई।
धनतेरस पर चांदी के गणेश लक्ष्मी की खूब बिक्री हुई। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धनतेरस पर खूब बिकी कारें
धनतेरस पर खूब बिकी कारें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धनतेरस पर खूब बिकीं कारें
धनतेरस पर खूब बिकीं कारें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धनतेरस पर बाजार में भीड़
धनतेरस पर बाजार में भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धनतेरस पर खरीदारी करतीं महिलाएं
धनतेरस पर खरीदारी करतीं महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

हरियाणा में भाजपा-जजपा का गठबंधन, अमित शाह ने किया एलान

दुष्यंत चौटाला ने दिया भाजपा को समर्थन। हरियाणा में अब भाजपा-जजपा की सरकार बनेगी।अमित ने किया एलान

25 अक्टूबर 2019

जनरल बिपिन रावत 1:53

पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर पर जनरल बिपिन रावत ने कहा, पीओके पर पाकिस्तान का नहीं आतंकियों का नियंत्रण

25 अक्टूबर 2019

दुष्यंत चौटाला 1:13

हम उसके साथ खड़े होंगे जो मजबूत और स्थिर हो: दुष्यंत चौटाला

25 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:13

‘सांड की आंख’ का पब्लिक रिव्यू: शूटर दादी की बायोपिक देख दर्शक इमोशनल

25 अक्टूबर 2019

धनतेरस की खरीदारी 1:44

देशभर के बाजारों में दिखी धनतेरस की रौनक, महिलाओं ने जमकर की सोने की खरीदारी

25 अक्टूबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited