धनतेरस पर 'धनवर्षा': आगरा में लोगों ने खुशियां खरीदी अपार, कारोबार 450 करोड़ के पार

{"_id":"5db33bd38ebc3e93d100b0f5","slug":"sell-worth-400-crores-in-agra-markets-on-dhanteras","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u0928\u0924\u0947\u0930\u0938 \u092a\u0930 '\u0927\u0928\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937\u093e': \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930 450 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ज्वैलर्स शोरूम पर झुमका पहनकर देखती युवती
धनतेरस पर खरीदारी करते लोग
धनतेरस पर चांदी के गणेश लक्ष्मी की खूब बिक्री हुई।
धनतेरस पर खूब बिकी कारें
धनतेरस पर खूब बिकीं कारें
धनतेरस पर बाजार में भीड़
धनतेरस पर खरीदारी करतीं महिलाएं
