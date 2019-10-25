एक बाइक पर सवार थे पांच लोग, हुआ ऐसा हादसा, त्योहार पर उजड़ गईं तीन परिवारों की खुशियां

{"_id":"5db31a0d8ebc3e93d0286abf","slug":"three-died-in-road-accident-on-agra-delhi-highway-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0925\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e, \u0924\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u0921\u093c \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ट्रॉली में घुसी बाइक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5db31a0d8ebc3e93d0286abf","slug":"three-died-in-road-accident-on-agra-delhi-highway-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0925\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e, \u0924\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u0921\u093c \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस व स्थानीय लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5db31a0d8ebc3e93d0286abf","slug":"three-died-in-road-accident-on-agra-delhi-highway-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0925\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e, \u0924\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u0921\u093c \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पोस्टमार्टम हाउस के बाहर मृतकों के परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5db31a0d8ebc3e93d0286abf","slug":"three-died-in-road-accident-on-agra-delhi-highway-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0925\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e, \u0924\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u0921\u093c \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पोस्टमार्टम हाउस पर मृतकों के परिजन व रिश्तेदार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5db31a0d8ebc3e93d0286abf","slug":"three-died-in-road-accident-on-agra-delhi-highway-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0925\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e, \u0924\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u0921\u093c \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पोस्टमार्टम हाउस पर मृतकों के परिजन व रिश्तेदार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला