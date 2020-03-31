कोरोना वायरस से बचाव के लिए घरों को करें सैनिटाइज, आईएमए अध्यक्ष ने बताई आसान विधि

{"_id":"5e834f6d8ebc3e768d06399f","slug":"sanitize-house-by-making-a-bleaching-powder-solution-ima-issue-whatsapp-for-patients","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0948\u0928\u093f\u091f\u093e\u0907\u091c, \u0906\u0908\u090f\u092e\u090f \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सैनिटाइज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e834f6d8ebc3e768d06399f","slug":"sanitize-house-by-making-a-bleaching-powder-solution-ima-issue-whatsapp-for-patients","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0948\u0928\u093f\u091f\u093e\u0907\u091c, \u0906\u0908\u090f\u092e\u090f \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सोशल मीडिया: कोरोना और जीवन का हाइवे
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5e834f6d8ebc3e768d06399f","slug":"sanitize-house-by-making-a-bleaching-powder-solution-ima-issue-whatsapp-for-patients","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0948\u0928\u093f\u091f\u093e\u0907\u091c, \u0906\u0908\u090f\u092e\u090f \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आईएएम ने परामर्श के लिए व्हाट्सएप नंबर जारी किया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e834f6d8ebc3e768d06399f","slug":"sanitize-house-by-making-a-bleaching-powder-solution-ima-issue-whatsapp-for-patients","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0948\u0928\u093f\u091f\u093e\u0907\u091c, \u0906\u0908\u090f\u092e\u090f \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आईएमए आगरा के अध्यक्ष डॉ. आरएम पचौरी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e834f6d8ebc3e768d06399f","slug":"sanitize-house-by-making-a-bleaching-powder-solution-ima-issue-whatsapp-for-patients","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0948\u0928\u093f\u091f\u093e\u0907\u091c, \u0906\u0908\u090f\u092e\u090f \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
वार्ड में स्प्रे करता व्यक्ति
- फोटो : अमर उजाला