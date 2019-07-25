शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   saifai sports college badminton player saloni death case

सलोनी की मौत का मामला: पिता बोले- लड़ूंगा हर लड़ाई ताकि किसी दूसरी बेटी का ये हश्र न हो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 25 Jul 2019 01:33 PM IST
बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी सलोनी (फाइल)
1 of 6
बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी सलोनी (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सैफई स्पोर्ट्स कॉलेज की बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी सलोनी ने खुदकुशी नहीं की उसकी हत्या की गई। सुसाइड नोट में राइटिंग भी उसकी नहीं है। ये आरोप सलोनी के पिता विजय कुमार शर्मा ने लगाया। उन्होंने कहा कि इटावा जाकर जल्द ही मुकदमा दर्ज कराऊंगा। कहीं तक लड़ना पड़े, कितना भी पैसा लगे लगाऊंगा। लड़ाई इसलिए भी लडूंगा ताकि कोई दूसरी सलोनी का यह हश्र न हो।
saloni father murder saifai sports college badminton player saloni death case
बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी सलोनी (फाइल)
सलोनी शर्मा की फाइल फोटो
बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी सलोनी (फाइल)
सलोनी के पिता और अन्य परिजन
बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी सलोनी (फाइल)
सलोनी की मां और उसके भाई
इसी कमरे में मिली सलौनी की लाश
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में कोच की आरोपी पत्नी
