सलोनी की मौत का मामला: पिता बोले- लड़ूंगा हर लड़ाई ताकि किसी दूसरी बेटी का ये हश्र न हो

{"_id":"5d3960538ebc3e6cac647685","slug":"saifai-sports-college-badminton-player-saloni-death-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e: \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0939\u0930 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0924\u093e\u0915\u093f \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0936\u094d\u0930 \u0928 \u0939\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी सलोनी (फाइल)
सलोनी के पिता और अन्य परिजन
बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी सलोनी (फाइल)
सलोनी की मां और उसके भाई
इसी कमरे में मिली सलौनी की लाश
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में कोच की आरोपी पत्नी
