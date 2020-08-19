हिंदी हैं हम : शोधार्थी बोले- विश्व के आकर्षण का केंद्र बन रही हिंदी, उज्ज्वल है भविष्य

{"_id":"5f3c25a88ebc3e3cc77e43a4","slug":"researchers-said-hindi-is-becoming-the-center-of-attraction-of-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u092e : \u0936\u094b\u0927\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u092c\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0940, \u0909\u091c\u094d\u091c\u094d\u0935\u0932 \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हिंदी हैं हम: हिंदी भाषा की शोधार्थी
हिंदी विषय की शोधार्थी प्रीति
हिंदी हैं हम: हिंदी भाषा की शोधार्थी पूनम
हिंदी हैं हम: हिंदी भाषा की शोधार्थी मोहिनी दयाल
हिंदी हैं हम: हिंदी भाषा की शोधार्थी अंजू सिंह
हिंदी हैं हम: हिंदी भाषा की शोधार्थी भावना यादव
हिंदी हैं हम: असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर डॉ. नमस्या
