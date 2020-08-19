शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Researchers said Hindi is becoming the center of attraction of the world

हिंदी हैं हम : शोधार्थी बोले- विश्व के आकर्षण का केंद्र बन रही हिंदी, उज्ज्वल है भविष्य

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Wed, 19 Aug 2020 12:32 AM IST
हिंदी हैं हम: हिंदी भाषा की शोधार्थी
हिंदी हैं हम: हिंदी भाषा की शोधार्थी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हिंदी विषय से शोध कार्य कर रहे शोधार्थी हिंदी भाषा के भविष्य के संबंध में काफी आशान्वित हैं। इनका कहना है कि हिंदी विश्व के आकर्षण का केंद्र रही बन रही है। हिंदी के तकनीक में स्थान बनाने से इसका भविष्य उज्ज्वल दिख रहा है। आज इंटरनेट पर भी हिंदी बढ़ रही है। मोबाइल एप हिंदी में आ रहे हैं। गूगल, ट्वीटर और फेसबुक हिंदी को अपना चुके हैं। अमर उजाला के साथ व्हाट्सएप संवाद में शोधार्थियों ने कहा कि विदेशों में हिंदी तेजी से पैर पसार रही है। तमाम विश्वविद्यालयों में हिंदी में अध्ययन और अध्यापन हो रहा है। हिंदी के विद्यार्थियों को रोजगार के तमाम अवसर उपलब्ध हो रहे हैं।
hindihainhum hindi hain hum हिंदी हैं हम हिंदीहैंहम अपराजिता

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

हिंदी हैं हम: हिंदी भाषा की शोधार्थी
हिंदी हैं हम: हिंदी भाषा की शोधार्थी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हिंदी विषय की शोधार्थी प्रीति
हिंदी विषय की शोधार्थी प्रीति - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हिंदी हैं हम: हिंदी भाषा की शोधार्थी पूनम
हिंदी हैं हम: हिंदी भाषा की शोधार्थी पूनम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हिंदी हैं हम: हिंदी भाषा की शोधार्थी मोहिनी दयाल
हिंदी हैं हम: हिंदी भाषा की शोधार्थी मोहिनी दयाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हिंदी हैं हम: हिंदी भाषा की शोधार्थी अंजू सिंह
हिंदी हैं हम: हिंदी भाषा की शोधार्थी अंजू सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हिंदी हैं हम: हिंदी भाषा की शोधार्थी भावना यादव
हिंदी हैं हम: हिंदी भाषा की शोधार्थी भावना यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हिंदी हैं हम: असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर डॉ. नमस्या
हिंदी हैं हम: असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर डॉ. नमस्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
