World Photography Day: कोरोना काल में ताजमहल बंद होने से बदरंग हो गई जिंदगी की तस्वीर

{"_id":"5f3c11f78ebc3e4ad712427f","slug":"world-photography-day-photographers-facing-trouble-due-to-the-taj-mahal-closed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"World Photography Day: \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बेरोजगार हुए फोटोग्राफर्स
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f3c11f78ebc3e4ad712427f","slug":"world-photography-day-photographers-facing-trouble-due-to-the-taj-mahal-closed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"World Photography Day: \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल में पसरा सन्नाटा
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5f3c11f78ebc3e4ad712427f","slug":"world-photography-day-photographers-facing-trouble-due-to-the-taj-mahal-closed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"World Photography Day: \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f3c11f78ebc3e4ad712427f","slug":"world-photography-day-photographers-facing-trouble-due-to-the-taj-mahal-closed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"World Photography Day: \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f3c11f78ebc3e4ad712427f","slug":"world-photography-day-photographers-facing-trouble-due-to-the-taj-mahal-closed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"World Photography Day: \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f3c11f78ebc3e4ad712427f","slug":"world-photography-day-photographers-facing-trouble-due-to-the-taj-mahal-closed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"World Photography Day: \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला