शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Rang Mahal Of Fatehpur Sikri Birthplace Of Jahangir In Bad Condition

अनदेखी: जहांगीर का जन्मस्थान बना भैंसों का तबेला, सीकरी का रंग महल बदहाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Wed, 18 Nov 2020 12:33 PM IST
सीकरी का बुलंद दरवाजा और लाल पत्थर के इसी महल में पैदा हुए थे जहांगीर का स्थान
1 of 5
सीकरी का बुलंद दरवाजा और लाल पत्थर के इसी महल में पैदा हुए थे जहांगीर का स्थान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहपुर सीकरी स्थित बुलंद दरवाजा के समीप लाल पत्थर से बना रंग महल पुरातत्व विभाग की अनदेखी के कारण बदहाल होकर पशुओं का तबेला बना हुआ है। मंगलवार को लगने वाली हाट के दौरान व्यापारी यही अपने पशुओं को बांध देते हैं। यहीं से उन्हें वाहनों में चढ़ाया भी जाता है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states agra uttar pradesh rang mahal birthplace of jahangir fatehpur sikri birthplace jahangir rang mahal of sikri

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

अंतिम संस्कार में मौजूद पुलिस व ग्रामीण।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: एक ही घर से सात लोगों की अर्थी निकली तो नम हो गईं सबकी आंखें, लोगों ने कहा- भगवान किसी को ना दिखाए ऐसा दिन

18 नवंबर 2020

roorkee news: 21 thousand diya lighten up for indian army jawan
Dehradun

देश रक्षा में सबकुछ लुटा देने वाले सेना के जवानोंं के नाम जब 21 हजार दिए जले तो दिखा कुछ ऐसा नजारा, तस्वीरें

18 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
रेजांगला युद्ध।
Chandigarh

रेजांगला : 124 भारतीय जवानों से कांपा था चीन, 1300 को खत्म किया....तीन हजार को खदेड़ा

18 नवंबर 2020

वाराणसी देव दीपावली, 2019 फोटो।
Varanasi

अयोध्या की तरह भव्य होगा काशी की देव दीपावली का आयोजन, पिछले साल से भी ज्यादा जलेंगे दीये

18 नवंबर 2020

क्या आप अपने दांपत्य जीवन से दुखी है? कराएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी पूजन, दूर होंगी परेशानियां !
Puja

क्या आप अपने दांपत्य जीवन से दुखी है? कराएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी पूजन, दूर होंगी परेशानियां !
आगरा यूपी: जर्मनी की युवती
Agra

साध्वी के वेष में जर्मनी की युवती मदद मिलने के बाद बोली धन्यवाद आगरा पुलिस

18 नवंबर 2020

chhath puja 2020: छठ पर्व को लेकर शुरू हुईं तैयारियां।
Gorakhpur

Chhath Puja 2020: छठ पर्व को लेकर बाजारों में उमड़ी भीड़, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर का हाल

18 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

मुसीबत: तेजस की असफलता से लग्जरी ट्रेनों पर सवाल, शताब्दी की हालत भी बदहाल

18 नवंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

इस साल सिर्फ 13 दिन की सहालग, उसके बाद अप्रैल तक का इंतजार, पढ़ें पूरी जानकारी

18 नवंबर 2020

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
विज्ञापन
वाराणसी में बढ़ने लगी ठंड, (फाइल फोटो)।
Varanasi

वाराणसी में होने लगा ठंड का अहसास, उत्तर पश्चिमी हवाओं से तीन डिग्री गिरा पारा

18 नवंबर 2020

anoopshahr suicide
Delhi NCR

अनूपशहर प्रकरण: ‘बिटिया’ बनना चाहती थी जज, लेकिन पहले ही ‘हार गई जिंदगी’ मिट्टी में दफन हुआ सपना

18 नवंबर 2020

क्या आप अपने दांपत्य जीवन से दुखी है? कराएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी पूजन, दूर होंगी परेशानियां !
Puja

क्या आप अपने दांपत्य जीवन से दुखी है? कराएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी पूजन, दूर होंगी परेशानियां !
बुलंदशहर रेप केस
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर: वायरल वीडियो में बोली दुष्कर्म पीड़िता, मुझे घर से उठाकर ले गए, मारपीट और फिर आग...

18 नवंबर 2020

छठ पूजा
Uttar Pradesh

Chhath 2020: नहाय-खाय के साथ छठ महापर्व का शुभारंभ, द्विपुष्कर योग में सूर्य को देंगे पहला अर्घ्य

18 नवंबर 2020

Bulandshahr rape case
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर: दुष्कर्म पीड़िता का हाल देख दहला ग्रामीणों का कलेजा, बोले-पुलिस पहले ही लेती एक्शन तो बिटिया होती जिंदा

18 नवंबर 2020

बदन सिंह बद्दो
Meerut

कुख्यात 'बद्दो' की गर्लफ्रेंड और ब्यूटी पार्लर संचालक पर भी गैंगस्टर की तैयारी, सबूत जुटा रही पुलिस

18 नवंबर 2020

road accident in ghaziabad
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद: मां बोली-मुझे क्या पता था कि कार में मेरा ही बेटा फंसा है, पास जाकर देखा तो उड़ गए होश

18 नवंबर 2020

road accident
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरें: पल-पल निढाल हो रहा था नसीम, आंखों के सामने बेटे को दम तोड़ता देख बिलखती रही मां

18 नवंबर 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: अफसरों में दहशत, बोले- विकास, जय की फाइलें पास करने में बनाया जाता था राजनीतिक दबाव

18 नवंबर 2020

इस कोठरी को अब बिस्मिल कक्ष के नाम से संरक्षित किया गया है।
Gorakhpur

पढ़िए कहानी उस क्रांतिकारी की, जिसने हथियारों के लिए बेच दी थी अपनी लिखी किताब

18 नवंबर 2020

सड़क दुर्घटना में क्षतिग्रस्त कार व पोस्टमार्टम हाउस पहुंचे मृतकों के परिजन।
Gorakhpur

परिवार कर रहा था बेटों के सऊदी से लौटने का इंतजार, नहीं पता था रास्ते में हो जाएंगे खौफनाक हादसे का शिकार

18 नवंबर 2020

गोरखपुर का कालेसर चौराहा।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में बिछा फोरलेन सड़कों का जाल, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर का हाल

18 नवंबर 2020

गोरखपुर उत्तर प्रदेश: सिद्धार्थनगर में सड़क हादसा।(इनसेट में मृतकों की फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: मातम में बदल गया मुंडन संस्कार, एक ही परिवार के छह लोगों की मौत से उजड़ गया पूरा संसार

18 नवंबर 2020

कोरोना वायरस।
Gorakhpur

कोरोना संक्रमण से मुक्ति के बाद भी हो रही है मौत, जानिए क्या है वजह

18 नवंबर 2020

सीकरी का बुलंद दरवाजा और लाल पत्थर के इसी महल में पैदा हुए थे जहांगीर का स्थान
सीकरी का बुलंद दरवाजा और लाल पत्थर के इसी महल में पैदा हुए थे जहांगीर का स्थान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विश्वदाय स्मारक फतेहपुरसीकरी
विश्वदाय स्मारक फतेहपुरसीकरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विश्वदाय स्मारक फतेहपुरसीकरी
विश्वदाय स्मारक फतेहपुरसीकरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लाल पत्थर से बने इसी महल में पैदा हुए थे जहांगीर
लाल पत्थर से बने इसी महल में पैदा हुए थे जहांगीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहपुर सीकरी
फतेहपुर सीकरी
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X