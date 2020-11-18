अनदेखी: जहांगीर का जन्मस्थान बना भैंसों का तबेला, सीकरी का रंग महल बदहाल

{"_id":"5fb4c50d8ebc3e9b7638bd50","slug":"rang-mahal-of-fatehpur-sikri-birthplace-of-jahangir-in-bad-condition","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940: \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0948\u0902\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u092c\u0947\u0932\u093e, \u0938\u0940\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092c\u0926\u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीकरी का बुलंद दरवाजा और लाल पत्थर के इसी महल में पैदा हुए थे जहांगीर का स्थान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विश्वदाय स्मारक फतेहपुरसीकरी
लाल पत्थर से बने इसी महल में पैदा हुए थे जहांगीर
