कोरोना माहामारी ने तोड़ी परम्परा, स्वर्ण-रजत हिंडोलों में नहीं विराजेंगे राजाधिराज, गुरुपूर्णिमा पर दिए आराध्य ने दर्शन

{"_id":"5f01cee08ebc3e42e463a897","slug":"rajadhiraj-dwarkadhish-will-not-sit-in-golden-silver-carousel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0939\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u092e\u094d\u092a\u0930\u093e, \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0923-\u0930\u091c\u0924 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0921\u094b\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0927\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u092e\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0930\u093e\u0927\u094d\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राजाधिराज द्वारिकाधीश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर में पवित्र हिंडोला में झूला झूलते ठाकुरजी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुरुपूर्णिमा पर द्वारिकाधीश महाराज के दर्शन करते भक्त
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान पर किया गिरिराजजी का अभिषेक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला