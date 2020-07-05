शहर चुनें
कोरोना माहामारी ने तोड़ी परम्परा, स्वर्ण-रजत हिंडोलों में नहीं विराजेंगे राजाधिराज, गुरुपूर्णिमा पर दिए आराध्य ने दर्शन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Sun, 05 Jul 2020 06:42 PM IST
राजाधिराज द्वारिकाधीश
राजाधिराज द्वारिकाधीश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना महामारी के चलते ठाकुर राजाधिराज द्वारिकाधीश इस बार स्वर्ण-रजत निर्मित अपने हिंडोले में विराजमान होकर भक्तों को दर्शन नहीं देंगे। ठाकुर द्वारिकाधीश महाराज मंदिर के विधि एवं मीडिया प्रभारी राकेश तिवारी एडवोकेट ने ये जानकारी दी। 

राजाधिराज द्वारिकाधीश
राजाधिराज द्वारिकाधीश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर में पवित्र हिंडोला में झूला झूलते ठाकुरजी (फाइल फोटो)
द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर में पवित्र हिंडोला में झूला झूलते ठाकुरजी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर
द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुरुपूर्णिमा पर द्वारिकाधीश महाराज के दर्शन करते भक्त
गुरुपूर्णिमा पर द्वारिकाधीश महाराज के दर्शन करते भक्त - फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान पर किया गिरिराजजी का अभिषेक
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान पर किया गिरिराजजी का अभिषेक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
