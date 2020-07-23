राजा मानसिंह हत्याकांडः दोषियों की बीमारी का बनाया बहाना, कोर्ट ने कहा जेल में होगा इलाज

{"_id":"5f191403f5623a7a0b05b6fd","slug":"raja-mansingh-murder-case-defense-said-all-accused-ill-court-said-will-treated-in-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u0926\u094b\u0937\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राजा मान सिंह का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बचाव पक्ष के वकील नंदकिशोर उपमन्यु
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दोषियों को ले जाती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
न्यायालय ले जाने से पहले दोषियों के हाथ सैनिटाइज कराती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
तत्कालीन डिप्टी एसपी कान सिंह भाटी कोर्ट ले जाती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राजा मानसिंह का फाइल फोटो और दूसरे चित्र में विजय सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोर्ट से बाहर आतीं राजा की पुत्री कृष्णेंद्र कौर उर्फ दीपा सिंह (लाल साड़ी में), साथ में परिवार के अन्य सदस्य।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला