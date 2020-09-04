एक घंटे की बारिश में ताल-तलैया बना शहर, लोगों को मिली गर्मी से राहत, जलभराव से समस्या

{"_id":"5f523c4b7e93ba397d37f636","slug":"rain-in-mathura-weather-forecast-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u0932-\u0924\u0932\u0948\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0930, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924, \u091c\u0932\u092d\u0930\u093e\u0935 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u0938\u094d\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मथुरा में बारिश के बाद के बाद के हालात
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के बाद सड़कों पर भरा पानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नाले उफनकर सड़कों पर आ गए
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुकानों में भरा बारिश का पानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़क पर बारिश का पानी भरने के बाद बंद हुआ टेंपो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला