एक घंटे की बारिश में ताल-तलैया बना शहर, लोगों को मिली गर्मी से राहत, जलभराव से समस्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Fri, 04 Sep 2020 06:51 PM IST
मथुरा में बारिश के बाद के बाद के हालात
मथुरा में बारिश के बाद के बाद के हालात - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिनभर उमस भरी गर्मी से परेशान लोगों को दोपहर बाद हुई बारिश ने राहत दी। तेज बरसात से शहर की सड़कें पानी से लबालब हो गईं। बरसात के बाद तापमान गिरा और गर्मी से कुछ राहत मिली, लेकिन शहर के ड्रेनेज सिस्टम की पोल खोल कर रख दी। सड़कों पर कई फुट पानी भर गया। एक घंटे की बारिश के बाद हुए जलभराव के बाद दुकानों और घरों में पानी भरने से लोग परेशान हुए। लोग पानी निकालते दिखे। 
मथुरा में बारिश के बाद के बाद के हालात
मथुरा में बारिश के बाद के बाद के हालात - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के बाद सड़कों पर भरा पानी
बारिश के बाद सड़कों पर भरा पानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नाले उफनकर सड़कों पर आ गए
नाले उफनकर सड़कों पर आ गए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुकानों में भरा बारिश का पानी
दुकानों में भरा बारिश का पानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़क पर बारिश का पानी भरने के बाद बंद हुआ टेंपो
सड़क पर बारिश का पानी भरने के बाद बंद हुआ टेंपो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
