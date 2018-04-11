शहर चुनें

ओलावृष्टि और बारिश ने किसानों की खून-पसीने की मेहनत को धोया, देखिए आसमानी आफत की तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Wed, 11 Apr 2018 10:12 PM IST
बारिश और हवा से बेकार हुई गेहूं की फसल।
प्रकृति की मार झेल रहे किसानों पर बुधवार को एक बार फिर आसमानी आफत ने कहर ढ़हाया। भारी बारिश तेज हवाओं और ओलावृष्टि से किसानों की बची फसलों को पूरी तरह बर्बाद कर दिया। ऐसे में किसान बर्बादी की कगार पर पहुंच गए हैं। तेज हवाओँ से फसल खेतों में बिछ गई है। 
बारिश और हवा से बेकार हुई गेहूं की फसल।
खेतों में कटी पड़ी फसल
खेतों में कटी पड़ी फसल
सड़क पर पड़े ओले
ओलावृष्टि से बर्बाद फसलें
जलती हुई फसल

