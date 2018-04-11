बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ओलावृष्टि और बारिश ने किसानों की खून-पसीने की मेहनत को धोया, देखिए आसमानी आफत की तस्वीरें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Wed, 11 Apr 2018 10:12 PM IST
प्रकृति की मार झेल रहे किसानों पर बुधवार को एक बार फिर आसमानी आफत ने कहर ढ़हाया। भारी बारिश तेज हवाओं और ओलावृष्टि से किसानों की बची फसलों को पूरी तरह बर्बाद कर दिया। ऐसे में किसान बर्बादी की कगार पर पहुंच गए हैं। तेज हवाओँ से फसल खेतों में बिछ गई है।
