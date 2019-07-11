तस्वीरें: 95 साल बाद होगा ताजमहल की मीनार का 'इलाज', मुख्य गुंबद की भी निखरेगी काया

{"_id":"5d26f3d98ebc3e6cee20a971","slug":"protection-of-taj-mahal-minarets-and-mudpack-therapy-will-start-soon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: 95 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e '\u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c', \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f \u0917\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0916\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल, उत्तर पश्चिम मीनार लगी पाड़ ( 95 साल पुरानी तस्वीर)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d26f3d98ebc3e6cee20a971","slug":"protection-of-taj-mahal-minarets-and-mudpack-therapy-will-start-soon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: 95 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e '\u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c', \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f \u0917\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0916\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल की उत्तर-पश्चिम मीनार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d26f3d98ebc3e6cee20a971","slug":"protection-of-taj-mahal-minarets-and-mudpack-therapy-will-start-soon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: 95 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e '\u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c', \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f \u0917\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0916\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल की उत्तर-पश्चिम मीनार बांधी जा रही पाड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d26f3d98ebc3e6cee20a971","slug":"protection-of-taj-mahal-minarets-and-mudpack-therapy-will-start-soon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: 95 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e '\u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c', \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f \u0917\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0916\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल की उत्तर-पश्चिम मीनार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d26f3d98ebc3e6cee20a971","slug":"protection-of-taj-mahal-minarets-and-mudpack-therapy-will-start-soon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: 95 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e '\u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c', \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f \u0917\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0916\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
1941-44 के दौरान की तस्वीर
{"_id":"5d26f3d98ebc3e6cee20a971","slug":"protection-of-taj-mahal-minarets-and-mudpack-therapy-will-start-soon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: 95 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e '\u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c', \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f \u0917\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0916\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला