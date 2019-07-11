शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   protection of Taj Mahal minarets and mudpack therapy will start soon

तस्वीरें: 95 साल बाद होगा ताजमहल की मीनार का 'इलाज', मुख्य गुंबद की भी निखरेगी काया

अमित कुलश्रेष्ठ, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 11 Jul 2019 02:12 PM IST
ताजमहल, उत्तर पश्चिम मीनार लगी पाड़ ( 95 साल पुरानी तस्वीर)
ताजमहल, उत्तर पश्चिम मीनार लगी पाड़ ( 95 साल पुरानी तस्वीर) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यमुना किनारे को ओर ताजमहल की उत्तर-पश्चिम मीनार का 95 साल बाद ‘इलाज’किया जाएगा। मीनार की छतरी में दिखाई दी दरार और कई पत्थरों के गल जाने की रिपोर्ट के बाद भारतीय पुरातत्व सर्वेक्षण (एएसआई) ने इसका संरक्षण शुरू किया है। वहीं ताजमहल के पीलेपन को हटाने के लिए मुख्य गुंबद पर भी मडपैक ट्रीटमेंट करने की अनुमति मिल गई है।
meenar of taj mahal taj mahal minarets protection of taj mahal mudpack therapy of taj mahal taj mahal yamuna river view
ताजमहल, उत्तर पश्चिम मीनार लगी पाड़ ( 95 साल पुरानी तस्वीर)
ताजमहल, उत्तर पश्चिम मीनार लगी पाड़ ( 95 साल पुरानी तस्वीर) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल की उत्तर-पश्चिम मीनार
ताजमहल की उत्तर-पश्चिम मीनार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल की उत्तर-पश्चिम मीनार बांधी जा रही पाड़
ताजमहल की उत्तर-पश्चिम मीनार बांधी जा रही पाड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल की उत्तर-पश्चिम मीनार
ताजमहल की उत्तर-पश्चिम मीनार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल
1941-44 के दौरान की तस्वीर
1941-44 के दौरान की तस्वीर
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
