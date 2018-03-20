शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   pollution on taj mahal due to western air

ताजमहल की खूबसूरती पर लग रहा काला धब्बा, ये है वजह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा , Updated Tue, 20 Mar 2018 12:28 PM IST
ताजमहल
1 of 6
दुनिया के सातवें अजूबे ताजमहल का सफेद संगमरमर उत्तर पश्चिम दिशा से आ रहे प्रदूषण के कारण काला पड़ रहा है। जीवाश्म ईंधन, बायोमास, वाहनों का धुआं और ताज के पास भारी निर्माण कार्यों से उड़ती धूल ने ताजमहल के संगरमरमर की सतह पर कालिख पोत दी है। यह खुलासा हुआ है एएसआई रसायन शाखा के शोध में, जो दो साल तक ताजमहल पर चला। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
taj mahal pollution black stain western disturbance taj trapezium zone

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति मैक्रों
Agra

मोहब्बत का मुजस्समा देख दीवाने हुए फ्रेंच राष्ट्रपति, बना गए ये अनूठा रिकॉर्ड

13 मार्च 2018

एम्स की डॉक्टर हेमबाला का अंतिम संस्कार
Chandigarh

...जब जवान बेटी के शव को मां ने पहनाई लाल चुनरी, देखकर बाप का कलेजा फट गया

20 मार्च 2018

मूल्यांकन
Varanasi

यूपी बोर्डः मूल्यांकन के लिए टीचर ने खोली कॉपी, देखकर रह गए हैरान

20 मार्च 2018

angry
Delhi NCR

ये 5 हेल्थ प्रॉब्लम्स वाले लड़के हो जाएं सावधान, लड़कियां आपको कर सकती हैं रिजेक्ट

20 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

शादी का झासा देकर दोनों भाई करते रहे शारीरिक-शोषण, प्रेगनेंट होने पर हुआ खुलासा 

20 मार्च 2018

emotions have direct impact on mental-physical health
Lucknow

30 से 50 साल के लोग हो जाएं सतर्क, इस वजह से हो सकता है कैंसर तक का खतरा

20 मार्च 2018

More in City & states

Pyorrhea
Lucknow

गर्भवती महिलाएं जरूर पढ़ लें ये खबर, अगर आपको है ये बीमारी तो समय से पहले हो सकती है डिलीवरी

20 मार्च 2018

kejriwal
Delhi NCR

...तो इसलिए इन दिनों 'माफीमोड' में हैं केजरीवाल, इन्हें मनाने में लगे हैं दिल्ली CM

20 मार्च 2018

leopard
Lucknow

24 घंटे बाद पकड़ा गया टनल पास में छिपा तेंदुआ, ऐसे लाया गया लखनऊ जू, देंखे तस्वीरें

20 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

विश्व गौरैया दिवसः गौरैया बिन 'आंगन सूने', वजह भी जान लीजिए

20 मार्च 2018

आधार लिंक
Dehradun

Aadhaar बनवाने वालों के लिए बड़े काम की खबर, ध्यान दें वरना नहीं बना पाएंगे कार्ड

20 मार्च 2018

विश्व गौरैया दिवस
Agra

विश्व गौरैया दिवसः यहां गौरैया की चहचहाहट से आबाद है वादियां

20 मार्च 2018

baba ramdev
Dehradun

बाबा रामदेव दे रहे अपने साथ बिजनेस करने का मौका, इस तरह से जल्दी करें अप्लाई

20 मार्च 2018

aiims doctors accident
Delhi NCR

एम्स डॉक्टरों की मौतः जब होश में आए घायल डॉक्टर, सुनाई दर्दनाक हादसे की रोंगटे खडे करने वाली दास्तां

19 मार्च 2018

rajinikanth
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड में अपनी आध्यात्मिक यात्रा के आखिरी दिन रजनीकांत ने किया ये बड़ा ऐलान

20 मार्च 2018

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Kanpur

UP में योगी सरकार के '1 साल का रिपोर्ट कार्ड', कितने नंबर देंगे आप?

19 मार्च 2018

teacher
Dehradun

शिक्षकों के लिए बुरी खबर, सरकार के इस फैसले के बाद मुश्किल में पड़ जाएंगे

20 मार्च 2018

A message of bank account created ruckus in barabanki.
Lucknow

बैंक खाते में अचानक आ गए साढ़े पांच करोड़ रुपये, पल भर के लिए करोड़पति बन गया छात्र

18 मार्च 2018

aiims doctors accident
Delhi NCR

सरिया से भरे ट्रक से टकराई एम्स डॉक्टरों की कार, 1 घंटे तक इलाज को तड़पे दूसरों को बचाने वाले

20 मार्च 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Dehradun

बैंक खाताधारक ध्यान दें, अगर इस नियम को नहीं किया फॉलो तो खून-पसीने की कमाई होगी बर्बाद

20 मार्च 2018

yogi adityanath
Delhi NCR

1 साल योगी सरकार: न घर है न जमीन लेकिन फिर भी इतने दौलतमंद हैं हमारे यूपी के CM

19 मार्च 2018

गौरी श्योराण
Chandigarh

20 साल की उम्र में बेटी ने रच दिया ऐसा इतिहास, IAS पिता के छलक आए आंसू

20 मार्च 2018

ताजमहल
ताजमहल
ताजमहल
ताजमहल
ताजमहल
ताजमहल

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.