ताजमहल की खूबसूरती पर लग रहा काला धब्बा, ये है वजह
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा , Updated Tue, 20 Mar 2018 12:28 PM IST
दुनिया के सातवें अजूबे ताजमहल का सफेद संगमरमर उत्तर पश्चिम दिशा से आ रहे प्रदूषण के कारण काला पड़ रहा है। जीवाश्म ईंधन, बायोमास, वाहनों का धुआं और ताज के पास भारी निर्माण कार्यों से उड़ती धूल ने ताजमहल के संगरमरमर की सतह पर कालिख पोत दी है। यह खुलासा हुआ है एएसआई रसायन शाखा के शोध में, जो दो साल तक ताजमहल पर चला।
