हत्या और लूट के बाद तीन प्रदेशों में भागा बदमाश, प्रेमिका से मिलने आया तो मुठभेड़ में गिरफ्तार

{"_id":"5f93f3ee3b8e5850b87a6476","slug":"police-arrested-miscreants-hasan-ali-after-encounter-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092e\u0941\u0920\u092d\u0947\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बदमाश हसल अली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
यहीं पर हुई थी बदमाश से मुठभेड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुठभेड़ में गोली लगने से घायल हुआ बदमाश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सोनू यादव का फाइल फोटो, सीसीटीवी फुटेज में भागता दिखाई दे रहा बदमाश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हत्या और लूटकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बदमाश हसन अली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला