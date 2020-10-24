शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Police arrested miscreants Hasan Ali after encounter in agra

हत्या और लूट के बाद तीन प्रदेशों में भागा बदमाश, प्रेमिका से मिलने आया तो मुठभेड़ में गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sat, 24 Oct 2020 02:59 PM IST
बदमाश हसल अली
1 of 6
बदमाश हसल अली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा के एत्माद्दौला क्षेत्र में शराब ठेकों के कैश कलेक्शन मैनेजर की हत्या कर छह लाख रुपये लूटने वाला बदमाश हसन अली पुलिस से बचने के लिए तीन प्रदेशों में भागता रहा, लेकिन पकड़ा गया घर पास। जब प्रेमिका को रुपए देने के लिए वापस आया तो पुलिस ने मुठभेड़ के बाद उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया। शातिर बदमाश को लेकर कई चौंकाने वाली जानकारियां सामने आई हैं। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
city & states agra uttar pradesh hasan ali police encounter miscreants loot and murder

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

बदमाश हसल अली
बदमाश हसल अली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यहीं पर हुई थी बदमाश से मुठभेड़
यहीं पर हुई थी बदमाश से मुठभेड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुठभेड़ में गोली लगने से घायल हुआ बदमाश
मुठभेड़ में गोली लगने से घायल हुआ बदमाश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सोनू यादव का फाइल फोटो, सीसीटीवी फुटेज में भागता दिखाई दे रहा बदमाश
सोनू यादव का फाइल फोटो, सीसीटीवी फुटेज में भागता दिखाई दे रहा बदमाश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हत्या और लूटकांड
हत्या और लूटकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बदमाश हसन अली
बदमाश हसन अली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
