वो सात मिनट...और बदल गई फल विक्रेता प्रीति की जिंदगी

{"_id":"5f9a75fb8ebc3e9bc4245bfe","slug":"pm-narendra-modi-virtual-interacted-with-street-vendor-preeti-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u094b \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f...\u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u092b\u0932 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फल विक्रेता प्रीति (गुलाबी साड़ी में)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रीति से बात करते डीएम प्रभु एन. सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फल विक्रेता प्रीति
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रीति और उसका पति
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रीति से फल खरीदती महिला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राज्यमंत्री, अधिकारीगण और स्वनिधि योजना के लाभार्थी (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला