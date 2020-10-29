शहर चुनें
हिंसा की साजिश का मामला: आलम की पत्नी का आरोप- मेरे पति को पुलिस ने झूठा फंसाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Thu, 29 Oct 2020 06:47 PM IST
कोर्ट परिसर में आलम के परिजन
कोर्ट परिसर में आलम के परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विदेशी फंडिंग से हिंसा भड़काने की साजिश के आरोप में मथुरा की अस्थायी जेल में बंद पीएफआई (पॉपुलर फ्रंट ऑफ इंडिया) एवं सीएफआई (कैंपस फ्रंट ऑफ इंडिया) के सदस्य रामपुर निवासी मोहम्मद आलम की पत्नी बुशरा ने पुलिस पर गंभीर आरोप लगाया है। उसने कहा कि उसके पति को पुलिस ने झूठा फंसाया है। आलम दिल्ली में टैक्सी चलाता है, उसका पीएफआई या सीएफआई से कोई संबंध नहीं है। गुरुवार को आलम के परिजन उसकी जमानत लिए आए थे। 
कोर्ट परिसर में आलम के परिजन
कोर्ट परिसर में आलम के परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपियों को कोर्ट ले जाती पुलिस (फाइल)
आरोपियों को कोर्ट ले जाती पुलिस (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी आलम की पत्नी बुशरा
आरोपी आलम की पत्नी बुशरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोर्ट में आरोपियों की पेशी के दौरान की तस्वीर
कोर्ट में आरोपियों की पेशी के दौरान की तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
