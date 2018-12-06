बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c093baabdec2241a32301e3","slug":"people-protest-on-6th-december-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0924 \u0922\u093e\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0927\u094d\u0935\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0935\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0928 \u0938\u0902\u0917\u0920\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u0942\u0938, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विवादित ढांचा विध्वंस की बरसी पर पाबंदी के बावजूद विभिन्न संगठनों ने निकाले जुलूस, देखें तस्वीरें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Thu, 06 Dec 2018 08:39 PM IST
अयोध्या में विवादित ढांचा विध्वंस की बरसी को लेकर आगरा में अलर्ट जारी किया गया। एडीजो जोन अजय आनंद ने एक दिन पहले ही कहा कि छह दिसंबर को लेकर किसी भी तरह के रैली, जुलूस , धरना प्रदर्शन पर पाबंदी है। इसके बावजूद शहर के कई इलाकों में विभिन्न संगठनों ने जुलूस निकाला। पुलिस कुछ न कर सकी।
