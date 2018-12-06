शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   people protest on 6th december in agra

विवादित ढांचा विध्वंस की बरसी पर पाबंदी के बावजूद विभिन्न संगठनों ने निकाले जुलूस, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Thu, 06 Dec 2018 08:39 PM IST
people protest
1 of 8
अयोध्या में विवादित ढांचा विध्वंस की बरसी को लेकर आगरा में अलर्ट जारी किया गया। एडीजो जोन अजय आनंद ने एक दिन पहले ही कहा कि छह दिसंबर को लेकर किसी भी तरह के रैली, जुलूस , धरना प्रदर्शन पर पाबंदी है। इसके बावजूद शहर के कई इलाकों में विभिन्न संगठनों ने जुलूस निकाला। पुलिस कुछ न कर सकी। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
people protest babri masjid ram mandir alert in agra zone
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

बहू को प्रेमी के संग देखकर ससुराल वाले भड़क गए
Kanpur

बहू की मोहब्बत के चर्चे और 'कुछ न कर पाने की धमकी' से आगबबूला हुआ ससुर, काट दिया प्रेमी का नाजुक अंग

6 दिसंबर 2018

आसमान से गिरी बुलेटनुमा वस्तु
Kanpur

आसमान से गिरी 'आफत', तेज धमाके ने पूरे इलाके को डरा दिया, देखिए ये तस्वीरें

6 दिसंबर 2018

राजस्थान में इन नेताओं ने जमकर चलाए बयानों के तीर
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: नेताओं के वो 10 बयान जो चुनाव खत्म होने के बाद भी आप भूलेंगे नहीं

6 दिसंबर 2018

yogi meets inspector subodh family
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर हिंसाः सीएम से मिला शहीद इंस्पेक्टर का परिवार, एक सड़क और कॉलेज होंगे सुबोध के नाम पर

6 दिसंबर 2018

pics of ayodhya on six december.
Lucknow

तस्वीरों में देखें, विवादित ढांचा विध्वंस के दिन कुछ ऐसा है अयोध्या का हाल, ये चाहती है जनता

6 दिसंबर 2018

सहेली को बचाने वाली गुड्डी
Dehradun

गुलदार ने किया हमला तो डंडा लेकर भिड़ गई गुड्डी, मौत के मुंह से ऐसे खींच लाई सहेली की जान, देखिए...

6 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

fresh snowfall recorded in himachal temperature in minus 10 degree celsius
Shimla

तस्वीरें: पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी से हाड़ कंपा देने वाली ठंड, माइनस 10 डिग्री नीचे लुढ़का पारा

6 दिसंबर 2018

girl suicide in delhi
Delhi NCR

पहली बार कैमरे के सामने आई 7वीं की छात्रा की मां, खोल दिया बेटी के सुसाइड का सच

6 दिसंबर 2018

sambar dear entered in the gsss baluganj shimla himachal
Shimla

तस्वीरें: शिमला के इस स्कूल में घुसा सांभर, बच्चों ने शौचालय में किया बंद

6 दिसंबर 2018

inspector subodh kumar
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर हिंसाः वायरल वीडियो पर शहीद इंस्पेक्टर का बेटा बोला- मत दिखाओ मां टूट जाएगी

6 दिसंबर 2018

औली में हिमपात
Dehradun

औली समेत चारों धामों में बिछी बर्फ की चादर, सुहावने मौसम की तस्वीरें दिल खुश कर देंगी

6 दिसंबर 2018

Bulandshahr
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर बवाल: चार दिन से भूख हड़ताल पर बैठा सुमित का परिवार

6 दिसंबर 2018

bulandshahr
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर बवाल: 2 मिनट 48 सेकेंड के वीडियो में दिखी सुमित की मौत

5 दिसंबर 2018

sardhana
Meerut

यूपी के सरधना में फिर सांप्रदायिक तनाव, छात्रा की मौत पर ग्रामीणों में आक्रोश, फोर्स तैनात

6 दिसंबर 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

पीएम मोदी के संसदीय क्षेत्र में तंबुओं का शहर बसाने पर काम शुरू, यहीं बनेगा मिनी पीएमओ

6 दिसंबर 2018

परमवीर होशियार सिंह
Chandigarh

एक मेजर, खून से लथपथ थे फिर भी ढेर किए पाकिस्तानी जवान, मिला परमवीर चक्र, 5 अनकही बातें

6 दिसंबर 2018

rate of pulses and vegetables go down in lucknow
Lucknow

मौसम बदलने एवं आवक बढ़ने से गिरे सब्जियों और दालों के दाम, यहां देखें रेट

6 दिसंबर 2018

communal tension in bualndshahr
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरों में देखिए बुलंदशहर की घटना की पूरी कहानी, जिसमें गई इंस्पेक्टर सहित दो की जान

3 दिसंबर 2018

इंस्पेक्टर की पत्नी रजनी बिलखती हुई
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर बवाल: इंस्पेक्टर की बिलखती पत्नी रजनी बोलीं 'एक बार तो छू लेने दो उनको, वो ठीक हो जाएंगे'

4 दिसंबर 2018

सुबोध कुमार सिंह की बहन मनीषा
Agra

इंस्पेक्टर की बहन बोलीं- मैंने भाई खोया है, मुख्यमंत्री गऊ...गऊ...कर रहे, शर्म आनी चाहिए

4 दिसंबर 2018

फिल्म अभिनेता साहिल खान
Agra

बॉलीवुड एक्टर ने ताजमहल के साये में बिताए पल, कुछ इस अंदाज में आए नजर, देखिए तस्वीरें

6 दिसंबर 2018

yogesh raj
Delhi NCR

पढ़ें कौन है बुलंदशहर हिंसा का मुख्यारोपी योगेश राज, FIR के बाद भी करवा दिया बवाल

4 दिसंबर 2018

people protest
people protest
people protest
people protest
people protest
पुलिस ने भाजपा नेता को किया नजरबंद
प्रदर्शन करते मुस्लिम संगठन
प्रदर्शन करते मुस्लिम संगठन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.